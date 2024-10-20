Full results from Qualifying from the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Diff
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:33.616
|1:32.851
|1:32.330
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:33.046
|1:32.584
|1:32.361
|0.031
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:33.556
|1:32.836
|1:32.652
|0.322
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:33.241
|1:32.962
|1:32.740
|0.410
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:33.864
|1:33.057
|1:32.950
|0.620
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:33.536
|1:33.142
|1:32.974
|0.644
|7
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:33.550
|1:33.162
|1:33.018
|0.688
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:33.973
|1:33.429
|1:33.309
|0.979
|9
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:33.564
|1:33.474
|1:33.481
|1.151
|10
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:33.611
|1:33.020
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|1:33.795
|1:33.506
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:33.601
|1:33.544
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:33.986
|1:33.597
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:34.033
|1:33.759
|15
|30
|Liam Lawson
|RB
|1:33.339
|16
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:34.051
|17
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|1:34.062
|18
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:34.152
|19
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:34.154
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:34.228