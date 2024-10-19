Full results from the Sprint Shootout from the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:33.908
|1:33.290
|1:32.833
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:34.125
|1:33.544
|1:32.845
|0.012
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:33.647
|1:33.392
|1:33.059
|0.226
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:33.919
|1:33.566
|1:33.083
|0.250
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:34.109
|1:33.274
|1:33.089
|0.256
|6
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:34.825
|1:33.994
|1:33.183
|0.350
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:33.840
|1:33.370
|1:33.378
|0.545
|8
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:34.403
|1:33.788
|1:33.398
|0.565
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|1:34.646
|1:34.052
|1:33.802
|0.969
|10
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|1:34.606
|1:33.952
|1:34.406
|1.573
|11
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:34.333
|1:34.244
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:34.865
|1:34.363
|13
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:34.324
|14
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:34.436
|15
|30
|Liam Lawson
|RB
|1:34.617
|16
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:34.881
|17
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:34.917
|18
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:35.054
|19
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:35.148
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|1:36.472