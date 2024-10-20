Provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas.
|1. Lando Norris
McLaren
|2. Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
|3. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|4. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|5. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|6. George Russell
Mercedes
|7. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|8. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|9. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|10. Sergio Perez
Red Bull Racing
|11. Yuki Tsunoda
RB
|12. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|13. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|14. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|15. Alex Albon
Williams
|16. Franco Colapinto
Williams
|17. Valtteri Bottas
Sauber
|18. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|19. Zhou Guanyu
Sauber
|20. Liam Lawson
RB
Penalties
- Liam Lawson, rear of grid for new power unit elements
- Zhou Guanyu, five places for new (fourth) energy store