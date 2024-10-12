Borg came from 10th in the reverse grid Race 2 of Round 4 at Bathurst, to snare the win aboard his Isuzu D-MAX before he led all the way from pole position in the third race.

The reverse top 10 race was action packed and finished behind the safety car after a crash on top of the mountain.

Holly Espray (Isuzu D-MAX) and Ben Walsh (Toyota Hilux) shared the front row with the latter the initial leader before Ryan How (Ford Ranger) split them.

Featured Videos

Behind them, Cody Brewczynski (Hilux) was bumped wide at Hell Corner from side contact with Cameron Crick (Ranger). Adam Marjoram (D-MAX) and Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton) banged panels at Turn 2 and at Skyline. The second hit damaged Wanzek sufficiently for him to retire.

How took the lead on Lap 3 before contact between Espray and Walsh spun both at Hell Corner. Borg was the beneficiary as he jumped to second. He then passed How on Conrod, just before the safety car was deployed after David Casey had crashed on Skyline.

David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) placed third ahead of Crick, Brewczynski, Jimmy Vernon (Triton), Craig Woods (Hilux), Marjoram, Ryal Harris (BT-50) and Adrian Cottrell (Holden Colorado).

Borg won the start of Race 3 and was able to hold off Brewczynski for the six-lap duration. They finished clear of the scramble for third place which was resolved in the final corners of the last lap.

Sieders had the spot ahead of Crick until they arrived at the Chase on the last occasion. The latter went ahead, however on exit, both had a moment and Wanzek was able to sneak through to grab third.

How was next behind Sieders and Crick, and ahead of Woods who would be penalised 5.0s and moved back one spot behind Vernon. Espray was ninth ahead of Rossi Johnson (Colorado), Walsh, Cottrell and Harris.

Harris was relegated to 18th with a 30s penalty for contact that spun the Jensen Engelhardt Hilux in the Cutting. Marjoram was a non-finisher when he bunkered at Hell Corner on the last lap when he challenged for sixth.

Round 4 of the series will conclude on Sunday morning with the final race at 7:40am AEDT.