Last week, emergency services were called to the workshop following an incident where Brooking fell and suffered significant injuries.

He was treated at the scene and transported to hospital where he underwent immediate assessment and care.

JKD Racing has confirmed Brooking is now in a stable condition.

The team has paused all non-essential activities at the workshop to support the ongoing medical response.

“We are relieved to confirm Dean is stable and responding to treatment,” said Gavin Newman, team manager of JKD Racing.

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“His recovery is our top priority. We thank the emergency personnel and hospital staff for their swift, professional care, and we appreciate the outpouring of support from fans, partners and the racing community.

“We ask for privacy for Dean and his family as he recovers.”

The team is putting contingency plans in place to ensure its preparedness for upcoming events while Brooking recovers.

Further updates will be shared by the team about Brooking’s condition and any impacts to participation in events.

The team said it would investigate the incident in due course.

“JKD Racing, part of the JKD Australia Group, emphasises safety for all personnel and is undertaking a review of workshop procedures to understand the circumstances of the fall and identify any improvements to prevent future incidents,” a team statement read.

“The team will share further updates about Dean’s condition and any impacts to team participation of events.”

The V8 SuperUte Series returns at the Tasmania Super 440 on May 22-24.