The three-time Supercars champion must contest that race in order to be given clearance to race later on the Saturday in the Xfinity Series, his main programme for 2024, given his complete lack of superspeedway experience.

Trackhouse Racing has now announced that it is fellow Chevrolet team Pinnacle Racing Group which will run him in the ARCA race at Daytona.

A car number and sponsor(s) are yet to be announced, although it means that, all going well, van Gisbergen will complete his first trwo superspeedway races within hours of each other.

He is also tentatively set to take part in the January 12-13 ARCA test at Daytona.

The New Zealander has one oval race under his belt, when he finished 19th in the Trucks at the short oval of Indianapolis Raceway Park last August.

His debut in NASCAR saw him sensationally win the Cup race at Chicago then take eighth on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Van Gisbergen is now in line for at least 41 NASCAR races this year, comprised of all 33 in Xfinity, seven in Cup, and the newly confirmed ARCA outing.