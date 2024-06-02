Back on a road course, albeit one he has not yet raced on, van Gisbergen was second-quickest in both Practice and Qualifying in the #97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.

He set a 1:14.572s in an incident-disrupted Practice session then a 1:13.419s in Qualifying, beaten on both occasions by JR Motorsports' Sam Mayer (#1 Chevrolet).

Mayer pipped the New Zealander by 0.044s to earn pole position while Kaulig's Allmendinger failed to post a time in the final round of Qualifying when he spun into the tyre barrier at the final corner.

While the damage to the #16 Chevrolet looked somewhat innocuous, Kaulig has been forced to prepare a back-up car and the road course specialist is thus set to drop from 10th on the starting grid to the back.

Stewart-Haas Racing team-mates Riley Herbst (#98 Ford) and new series leader Cole Custer (#00 Ford) are set to share Row 2, from Justin Allgaier (#7 JRM Chevrolet), Sheldon Creed (#18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota), Parker Kligerman (#48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet), Josh Bilicki (#19 JGR Toyota), and Sammy Smith (#8 JRM Chevrolet), with Chandler Smith (#81 JGR Toyota) inheriting 10th.

Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill (#21 Chevrolet), who lost the series lead due to a post-race penalty for spinning out Custer in the previous race of the season at Charlotte, qualified 18th and is thus set to start on Row 9.

Race start is due shortly after 16:30 ET/06:30 AEST.