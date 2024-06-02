After bursting the rear tyres of his #97 Quad Lock Camaro with a victory burnout, the Kaulig Racing driver stepped out and was handed a rugby ball with ‘New Zealand' written on it from over the pit wall.

He autographed the ball and proceeded to kick it into the crowd.

“I just do whatever comes to mind,” said van Gisbergen on Fox Sports.

“But, probably need to tune it [the burnout]; I need a bit more steering lock [because] I spun out, so we'll make that better for next time.”

Reflecting on the race, van Gisbergen admitted it was not a perfect drive after some poor restarts, and was also apologetic for turning Sam Mayer around at the very first corner.

“Firstly, I'm very sorry to Sam Mayer and the 1 team for the first corner,” he remarked.

“I just mucked up there and just clipped him, so, very sorry. He got back well.

“But yeah, Quad Lock Chevy… thanks Kaulig Racing, Trackhouse guys, and what a day.

“It was really cool, had some great racing.

“I need to get better at my restarts and learn how to position but that was so much fun, really cool racing, I love these cars, they're great.”

Van Gisbergen is the sixth different race winner of the 2024 Xfinity Series and is now locked into the Playoffs.