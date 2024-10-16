The famous Race of Champions is set to make its first appearance down under next year at Accor Stadium in Sydney on March 7-8.

Jamie Whincup was the first driver locked in for the blockbuster event, and will now be joined by two of the biggest names in global motorsport.

Team Germany will consist of four-time F1 world champion Vettel and current Mercedes F1 reserve driver Schumacher for the Nations Cup, before the pair do battle for the individual title.

The Vettel/Schumacher combination is no stranger to ROC competition, with Mick’s father, seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, and Vettel combining to win the Nations Cup six times in a row between 2007 and 2012.

Vettel was also the individual ROC champion in 2015, while he and Mick Schumacher finished second in the Nations Cup in 2019.

“I’m delighted to be coming back to the Race of Champions and teaming up with Mick again,”said Vettel.

“It will be exciting to race in the former Olympic Stadium in Sydney that looks like it will be a great venue for the Race Of Champions. Sydney is one of the most beautiful cities in the world and I think [event boss] Fredrik [Johnsson] and his team have selected an incredible venue for the next chapter of ROC.

“All the drivers who have the honour to participate in ROC fall in love with the event, because it reminds us about why we first started racing; pure competition and of course with the identical cars there are no excuses.

“I will do everything I can to help Germany win another ROC Nations Cup title with Mick on the Friday evening, but I will not be doing him any favours when we are going for the outright win on the Saturday night, especially as he beat me in the semi-finals of the individual ROC in Sweden in 2023!”

Schumacher says he’ll be heading down under ready to win both the Nations Cup and the individual title.

“Australia is one of my favourite places and representing Germany together with Sebastian at ROC Sydney will for sure be big fun,” he said.

“After finishing second in the individual ROC in Sweden in 2023 and in the ROC Nations Cup at ROC Mexico with Seb, the goal this time has to be the overall winners trophy both in the ROC Nations Cup on Friday night and in the individual Race of Champions on Saturday.

“I very much look forward to meeting all the other drivers and spending time with them during the Race of Champions weekend in Sydney. I am sure the drivers will have a crazy good time together and put on a super show for the Australian fans.”

Johnsson welcomed the addition of two huge names to the ROC Sydney line-up.

“We have a commitment to create the best event we possibly can for the Australian fans and to be able to announce Sebastian and Mick on the back of seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup is fantastic,” he said.

“We are having discussions with many more international stars from a wide-range of disciplines and look forward to regularly adding to our grid and giving Australian fans more and more to look forward to.

“The interest we have received after announcing that ROC will come to Australia for the first time was already huge, I’m sure the confirmation of Sebastian and Mick competing will take it to an even higher level.”

Tickets for ROC Sydney are now on sale – click here to buy.