The twice-around-the-clock endurance race in the Middle East was originally scheduled for January 13-14 but will now be staged two weeks later, on a revised January 26-28 program. The postponement could also see other Australians pull out. The new date will see the Creventic-run event clash with the Rolex 24 Hour event at Daytona with several teams intending to compete, committed to the latter.

David Wall and Adrian Flack were to line up with the Toro Verde GT team alongside United Kingdom drivers Frazer McFadden and Edward Stanton. They were to race a Porsche Type 992 GT3 Cup Car that competed in the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Great Britian. It would have been Wall’s debut at the event while Flack competed previously in it a decade ago.

The TCR Australia Series starts two weeks later where Wall Racing field a squad of Honda Civics before running Adrian Dietz’s Lamborghini Huracan at the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour the following week.

Preparations for both those events and the year’s Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia season has meant Wall Racing will not have time to compete in the International race.

“Due to the new date of the Dubai 24hr we have had to withdraw from the event. We have been trying to make this work since the news broke prior to Xmas,” Wall Racing posted on social media.

Our overseas adventures will have to wait a little longer and we hope we see our friends at Toro Verde GT soon enough.”

Wall Racing will have three Hondas as the Sandown’s Shannons SpeedSeries for Round 1 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia for 2022 series winner Tony D’Alberto and twin brothers Brad and Will Harris.

Dietz has taken delivery of his brand new Lamborghini Huracan Evo2 GT3 which will be run by Wall Racing and shared with Wall, D’Alberto and Grant Denyer.

Wall is also expected to again compete in Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia along with Flack who won both the Pro-Am and Pro-Am Endurance Cup last year.