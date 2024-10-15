He will be Australia’s sole representative against the best from across North America and Europe. It is expected that there will be a field of 100 for the 28th running of the Legends Road Course World Finals.

“I’m excited for the challenge of pitting myself against the world’s best Legend Car drivers,” said Ward.

“I’ve never raced in the US before, so I’m really looking forward to it, and I’m honoured to be representing Australia.”

Ward will join Donny St Ours Racing and will race in the competitive Pro-Class. He won the 2019 NSW Formula Ford Championship and was 2022 Aussie Racing Cars Rookie Champion and Series runner up.

“I’ve been practising in sim, and my goal is to be in the top five, get some recognition in the US, and try to create some opportunities there,” he added as he aims high with this opportunity.

“Legend Cars are huge in America and recognised as a junior feeder for NASCAR with guys like Kurt Busch, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney all getting their starts in the category. So who knows what’s possible.”

Ward has plenty of experience to support his ambitions, having won the Australian and New South Wales Legend Car titles in 2019 and 2020, which culminated in a 31-race win streak in the category.

So far this year, Ward has won all three events he has entered and is expected to line up for the Australian title again in preparation for his American debut.

The Legends Road Course World Finals will take place at VIR November 15-17.