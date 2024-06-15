The winner of the last two races of the season – both on road courses – got wide at Turn 2 on his 22nd lap and would slide into the wall (Watch below).

He reported on the radio, “Sorry, it's quite damaged,” as he crawled along the apron of the 0.875mi oval after the contact.

The Kaulig crew was spotted unloading a plain white Camaro from a transporter shortly after the incident, suggesting van Gisbergen will be reverting to a back-up car.

The No. 97 gets into the Turn 2 wall! pic.twitter.com/qTssiJWmK4 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) June 14, 2024

He would be classified 27th for the session on a 23.670s, slowest of the Kaulig quartet, with AJ Allmendinger quickest of them in 13th on a 23.391s.

Sam Hunt Racing's Cory Heim set the pace on a 22.648s in his #26 Toyota.

Qualifying takes place tomorrow at 12:05 ET/02:05 AEST and the Race at 15:30 ET/05:30 AEST.