There are three classes at the 24 Hours of Le Mans – Hypercar, LMP2, and LMGT3. This year, there are no Australians in the LMP2 class.

A total of 62 cars are set to take the start of this year’s race, with the fastest Hypercar class featuring 21 entries. LMP2 will feature 17 cars while LMGT3 will feature a 24-car field.

Here’s where every Australian in the 24 Hours of Le Mans will start.

Matt Campbell – 21st

Porsche Penske Motorsport #6 Porsche 963 – Hypercar

Qualifying for the 93rd running of the famous endurance race was a dramatic affair with Matt Campell’s #6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 scratched from the results.

It was found to be the minimum under weight and will start from 21st on the grid and last in the Hypercar class.

Campbell will be joined by Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor. All three drivers are vying for their first outright Le Mans win.

Yasser Shahin – 54th (16th in class)

The Bend Team WRT #31 BMW M4 – LMGT3

Yasser Shahin makes his return to Le Mans as last year’s LMGT3 winner.

The Bend Motorsport Park co-owner has shifted stables for 2025, moving from Porsche to BMW where he’ll join Augusto Farfus and Timur Boguslavskiy.

Martin Berry – 42nd (4th in class)

Iron Lynx #61 Mercedes-AMG – LMGT3

Martin Berry is perhaps the lowest-profile Australian on this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans grid.

Berry has largely plied his trade in sports cars and GT racing throughout Asia and Europe.

This year marks his first 24 Hours of Le Mans start alongside esteemed Mercedes-AMG factory driver Maxime Martin and Lin Hodenius.

Stephen Grove & Brenton Grove – 62nd (24th in class)

Iron Lynx #63 Mercedes-AMG – LMGT3

Well-known father-son duo Stephen Grove and Brenton Grove will join Luca Stolz this year.

It’s the first start for the Groves, who had a torrid start to their campaign when Stephen crashed in the first practice.

Stephen will not be allowed to race between 10pm and 6am (local time) after the team failed to fulfil its minimum night time driving requirement in practice.

Where will Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber start?

Across the Tasman, there’s a lot of interest in Kiwi duo Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber.

Bamber was a standout in Hyperpole, qualifying the #38 Hertz Team Jota Cadillac second alongside Jenson Button and Sebastien Bourdais.

Hartley, meanwhile, will start 10th alongside Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi in the #8 Toyota GR010. Hartley was third fastest in the Hyperpole 1 before Buemi faltered in Hyperpole 2 and went off the road, suffering a puncture.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2025 starting grid