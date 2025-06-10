This year marks the 93rd edition of the famous French endurance race.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans is the final leg of motorsport’s informal triple crown alongside the Monaco Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500.

It is, without doubt, the most prestigious endurance race to win.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

When is the 24 Hours of Le Mans?

The 2025 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans takes place on June 11-15.

24 Hours of Le Mans schedule (AEST)

Wednesday, June 11

10:00pm-1:00am – Free Practice 1

Thursday, June 12

2:45am-3:15am – Qualifying (LMP2 & LMGT3)

3:00am-3:30am – Qualifying (Hypercar)

6:00am-8:00am – Free Practice 2

10:45pm-1:45am – Free Practice 3

Friday, June 13

4:00am-4:20am – Hyperpole 1 (LMP2 & LMGT3)

4:35am-4:50am – Hyperpole 2 (LMP2 & LMGT3)

5:05am-5:25am – Hyperpole 1 (Hypercar)

5:45am-5:55am – Hyperpole 2 (Hypercar)

7:00am-8:00am – Free Practice 4

Saturday, June 14

8:00pm-8:15pm – Warm-up

Sunday, June 15

Midnight – Race

How to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans in Australia

Every session of the 24 Hours of Le Mans is live-streamed in Australia on Stan Sport or via FIA WEC TV.

How to watch the 24 Hours of Le Mans in New Zealand

Every session of the 24 Hours of Le Mans is live-streamed via FIA WEC TV.

24 Hours of Le Mans Stan Sport schedule (AEST)

Wednesday, June 11

10:00pm – Free Practice 1

Thursday, June 12

2:30am – Qualifying

4:45am – Free Practice 2

10:30pm – Free Practice 3

Friday, June 13

3:45am – Hyperpole

6:45am – Free Practice 4

Saturday, June 14

7:45pm – Warm-up

11:00pm – Race

24 Hours of Le Mans live timing

Live timing is available on the official WEC website HERE

24 Hours of Le Mans classes explained

There are three classes at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and by extension the FIA World Endurance Championship.

HYPERCAR (21) – Is for the fastest prototypes. This year’s grid features 21 Hypercars from Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, Aston Martin, Cadillac, Toyota, and Peugeot.

Teams build their Hypercars to LMH or LMDh specification. LMH cars are custom-built from start to finish, with each manufacturer designing and building its chassis and engine. Ferrari, Toyota, Aston Martin, and Peugeot built their cars to LMH.

LMDh allows manufacturers to enter via a common platform chassis. Brands can build their cars around a chassis supplied by Dallara, Ligier, Multimatic, or Oreca. Common parts relating to the gearbox and hybrid system are supplied by Xtrac and Williams Advanced Engineering respectively. BMW, Cadillac, Porsche, and Alpine built their cars to LMDh regulations.

Flexibility of regulations means there are multiple engine configurations, including turbo-charged inline four-cylinders, V8s, and even a V12.

LMP2 (17) – Is the stepping stone to Hypercar. Every entry in LMP2 runs an Oreca (pictured above) powered by a Gibson-built V8. LMP2 cars are slightly slower than Hypercars. Given the cars are identical, the fight for LMP2 honours is often one of the best to watch. Within LMP2, there is the Pro-Am class, of which there are nine entries.

LMGT3 (24) – Is for FIA homologated GT3 cars. Aston Martin, Corvette, Ferrari, BMW, Porsche, Mercedes-AMG (pictued below), McLaren, Lexus, and Ford are represented. LMGT3 cars are the slowest at Le Mans, but make no mistake, they still reach break-neck speeds down the Mulsanne Straight.

CLICK HERE for the 24 Hours of Le Mans entry list

24 Hours of Le Mans spotter guide

CLICK HERE for the 24 Hours of Le Mans spotter guide

Who are the Australians racing at Le Mans?

This year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans features five Australian drivers.

Matt Campbell is the most high-profile driver of the contingent. He’ll race the #6 Porsche 963 with Porsche Penske Motorsport alongside Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor.

Campbell has never won Le Mans outright but took GTE-Am honours on his debut in 2018. Estre and Vanthoor will also be vying for their first outright Le Mans wins.

Yasser Shahin (pictured below) makes his return to Le Mans as last year’s LMGT3 winner. The Bend Motorsport Park co-owner has shifted stables for 2025, moving from Porsche to BMW where he’ll join Augusto Farfus and Timur Boguslavskiy.

Three Aussies will race for Iron Lynx. Martin Berry joins factory Mercedes-AMG driver Maxime Martin and Lin Hodenius, while father-son duo Stephen Grove and Brenton Grove join star driver Luca Stolz. Iron Lynx will field a trio of Mercedes-AMG GT3 racers.

When does the 24 Hours of Le Mans start

The 24 Hours of Le Mans starts at midnight on Sunday, June 15 and finishes at midnight on Monday, June 16.

Who won Le Mans in 2024?

Ferrari won the 2024 running of the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, and Nicklas Nielsen. It was the second year in a row that AF Corse won the race outright.

Who are the Le Mans favourites for 2025?

Ferrari has been the form team in the FIA World Endurance Championship this year, winning the first three races at Lusail, Monza, and Spa.

BMW and Alpine have been podium finishers and could be considered among the potential surprise packets.

Although Toyota hasn’t won a race this year, there is almost no doubt the Japanese team will be on song. Toyota had the quickest car at the official test day.

How long is Circuit de la Sarthe?

Circuit de la Sarthe is 13.626 km long with 38 turns (18 left and 20 right)