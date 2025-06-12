Following the session, the #6 Porsche 963 was found to be underweight. It means the trio will start from the rear of the Hypercar field in 21st.

It’s a devastating blow to the team, which was the quickest of the three Porsche entries. The #5 and #4 entries qualified seventh and 14th respectively, but move up to sixth and 13th as a result of the DSQ.

The disqualification also promotes the #009 Aston Martin Valkyrie of Alex Riberas, Marco Sorensen, and Roman De Angelis to 15th, meaning they’ll participate in Hyperpole on Friday.

“The Technical checks was conducted at the end of the qualifying session with the presence of Team representatives,” a stewards report read.

“There, after having examined the Technical Delegate report, the Stewards considered the minimum car weight did not comply with the relevant regulations.

“During the hearing, the Team Manager confirmed and accepted the procedure of the scrutineering and the measurements.

“Consequently, the Stewards decided to impose the disqualification of car 6 from the qualifying session.

“The car 6 will start at the back of the grid of his category according to the Article 10.2.2 of 2025 24 hours of Le Mans supplementary regulations.

“As a result, the Stewards decided that the competitors classified behind car 6 at the end of the qualifying session will be moved up in the classification in accordance with article 12.19 of FIA Sporting Code.

“Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.”

Hyperpole for the 24 Hours of Le Mans gets underway at 4am AEST on Friday for LMP2 and LMGT3. The first leg of Hyperpole for Hypercar starts at 5:05am AEST.