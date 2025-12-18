Shahin will race a Porsche 911 GT3 R in the LMGT3 class under The Bend Manthey banner alongside Richard Lietz and Riccardo Pera.

The sister #Manthey DK Engineering car will be driven by James Cottingham, Timur Boguslavskiy and Ayhancan Güven

It’s a reunion for Shahin and Manthey after The Bend Motorsport Park co-owner moved to BMW outfit Team WRT in 2025.

Shahin enjoyed the ultimate success of winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2024 and wound up second in the drivers’ championship.

“I’m thrilled to be heading back to Manthey for the 2026 season in the LMGT3 category of the World Endurance Championship,” said Shahin.

“It’s like picking up right where we left off after that amazing 2024 run together – finishing second overall and taking the win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the crown jewel of endurance racing.

“Manthey’s track record speaks for itself, and getting behind the wheel with them again feels fantastic especially with the supremely competent Richard Lietz and Riccardo Pera as co-drivers.

“The recent test was a total reunion vibe – familiar faces, that same winning energy, and sliding into the #92 car like no time had passed.

“Teaming up as The Bend Manthey, with The Bend – the world class Australian race track I co-founded – as our major sponsor, adds that extra layer of pride.

“This squad is incredible and I can’t wait to chase more success together.”

Manthey Racing takes on a new look in 2026 after the exit of the all-female Iron Dames racing team and departure of supplement manufacturer 1st Phorm.

Shahin takes IMSA-bound Ryan Hardwick’s place, who was paired with Lietz and Pera in 2025. Meanwhile, the Cottingham/Boguslavskiy/Güven line-up is an all-new one for 2026.

“We are very confident about our two driver line-ups, which feature newcomers, returning drivers and consistency in equal measure,” said Patrick Arkenau, Manthey Racing director.

“While James and Timur have been competing in the WEC since 2024 but are new to the team, Ayhancan will be making his series debut, but has already won championships and victories with us. I am sure that we will form a strong unit with these exciting drivers.

“The second line-up also promises a lot: While Richard represents absolute consistency and expertise for us, we are happy that Riccardo is entering his second season with us and very pleased that Yasser and The Bend are returning to us following a year with BMW.

“With him and Richard, we celebrated many highlights in 2024 in the new LMGT3 class with Manthey EMA, crowned by the victory at Le Mans.

“We are therefore happy to have him back in our line-up, while Ryan is taking the natural step of joining us in IMSA, thus remaining with us as a strong driver and partner.

“In 2026, we want to pick up with both cars where we left off in 2025 and 2024 and celebrate the next successes together.”