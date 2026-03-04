Qatar was poised to host the pre-season prologue and round one on March 22-23 and March 27-28 respectively at the Lusail International Circuit.

Imola will instead host the season-opener on April 17-19. Whether the pre-season prologue happens at Imola or is cancelled entirely is unclear.

The move comes after an orchestrated attack by the United States and Israel on Iran. In retaliation, Iran attacked sites of interest to the United States across the Middle East.

Sites in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates were hit by targeting missiles.

“FIA WEC management has been in constant dialogue with the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) in light of the current and evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East,” a WEC statement read.

Advertisements

“With the safety and security of competitors, personnel and fans of the utmost importance, the decision has been taken to delay the event that had been due to take place on 26-28 March.



Click here to talk to the team. Align your business with the home of Australian motorsport news.

“Following further discussions with our colleagues at Lusail International Circuit (LIC), where the race is held, a new date for the Qatar 1812km during the second half of the campaign will be finalised and communicated in due course.

“The first round of the season will consequently now be the 6 Hours of Imola in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy on 17-19 April.”

A date for the postponed Qatar 1812 km has not yet been announced.

“First and foremost, I must stress that our primary thoughts are with the victims of this terrible conflict,” said Pierre Fillon, Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) president.

“At times like these, sporting interests are clearly secondary, which is why a decision has been quickly taken that the event cannot proceed at the present time.

“We are working hard with Lusail International Circuit and the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation to find the best alternative to allow the Qatar 1812km to take place at a later date in 2026, and we thank all parties for their earnest support, cooperation and understanding in this matter.”

Where the revised Qatar event lands on the calendar is unclear, though the WEC is set to return to the Middle East on November 5-7 for the 8 Hours of Bahrain.

FIA World Endurance Championship CEO Frederic Lequien added: “The Qatar 1812km is an integral part of the FIA WEC calendar, and I offer my sincere thanks to Lusail International Circuit and the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation for their close collaboration.

“We have all been working hand-in-hand since Saturday morning to find the best solution for staging the event, and while we still need a few more days to finalise the exact revised date, I can confirm it will be during the second half of the 2026 season.

“We will provide more information as soon as it is available.”