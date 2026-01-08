Aesthetically, the car has undergone significant styling updates and features a bold red livery harking back to the 1990s.

The design cues draw the TR010 Hybrid closer to Toyota’s road-going fleet.

Coinciding with the reveal, Toyota has announced a rebrand of its European research and development centre.

As of January 7, Toyota Gazoo Racing Europe GmbH will become Toyota Racing GmbH.

Toyota competed in the FIA World Endurance Championship under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner from 2016 to 2025.

The Gazoo Racing moniker will remain elsewhere, including in global rally and GT racing activities.

The 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship will begin on March 28 with the Qatar 1812 km at the Losail International Circuit.