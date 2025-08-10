At Queensland Raceway as part of the Ipswich Super 440, Westbury started eighth on the grid and fought his way through to win from Oliver Wickham and Charlie Parker.

After a slew of penalties that came late out of Race 2, Toyota guest driver Coulthard was on pole with Parker alongside. Kade Davey and Brock Stinson shared Row 2.

Lachlan Evennett was first across the line in Race 2 but was later penalised for contact with Race 1 winner Lincoln Taylor and started on the third row with Wickham. Taylor was also penalised as were Westbury, Josh Anderson and Shane Roberts.

There was a delay to the start with Max Walton stopped on the out-lap. Coulthard led from the outset as Parker held off Stinson and Davey for second. Taylor’s fightback from 17th on the grid was thwarted when he speared off at Turn 3 on the first lap.

Westbury picked up three places on Lap 1 and passed Wickham the next time around. Meanwhile Evennett dropped places at Turn 6 when pushed wide as Anderson, Hayden Hume and he jostled for position.

Westbury continued to go forward, second by the end of Lap 4 and he quickly negated the gap to Coulthard. On the last lap Westbury took the lead with a bold outside move through and around Turn 3. Parker was able follow Westbury and sneak into second at Turn 4.

At the final corner the battle for second intensified. Coulthard had contact and pushed Parker wide, Wickham grabbed second while Coulthard was spun off after contact with Davey.

Davey continued to finish fifth behind Stinson and ahead of New Zealander Ben Stewart, Anderson, Hume, guest driver Jayden Ojeda, Jordan Freestone and Evennett.

The next round of the GR Cup will be at Mt Panorama on October 8-12.