As revealed by Speedcafe, Supercars tested a new-spec Dunlop control tyre at Queensland Raceway today with Dick Johnson Racing and Matt Stone Racing fielding a car each.

The test involved back-to-backing the existing three dry compounds, the super soft, soft and hard, as well as a prototype tyre that could become the sole dry compound from next year onwards.

It was expected that the new tyre would have roughly the same peak speed as the current soft, but enjoy significantly better durability, which could improve race.

All four compounds were tested over short runs and then 25-lap races runs properly evaluate both speed and the longevity of the grip.

Speaking at the test, General Manager of Motorsport Edwards outlined that the goal is to avoid drivers needing to nurse tyres during races.

“One of the goals from today is to understand what is the best race tyre that we can have for the category,” he said.

“We know what we've got at the moment with the three different compounds. Now, what Dunlop have proposed is something potentially the drivers can push harder on for longer, so therefore making it a better race tyre.

“You often hear the drivers talking about having to nurse the tyre, or when they're close to the car in front, it starts to overheat.

“Well, if we can have a tyre that doesn't overheat as much when they're right up there behind the car in front, then that's a better race tyre.

“We're working through that and we'll learn a lot out of today's test, and then we'll revisit all the information with Dunlop.

“We've also got some tyre surface monitoring on the cars as well, so understanding actually what's going on with the surface of the tyre.

GALLERY: SUPERCARS TESTS NEW TYRES AT QUEENSLAND RACEWAY

“So we'll gather all that information after this test, sit down with Dunlop and decide what we think is the best path forward for next year.

“We're all about what's the best tyre that we can have for the racing.

“We need the drivers to be able to push as hard as they can, when the time's right, when they want to overtake somebody. We need a tyre that withstands that pressure that the drivers put on them.”

A tyre more suitable to the Gen3 platform has been a topic of discussion since the new rules were introduced, with Edwards hinting that the early signs from today's test are “exciting”.

“This is all about improving the show,” he said. “Dunlop has come to the party with a tyre that they think is going to really help us with that.

“We'll evaluate it with them. But, from what we're led to believe about the tyre and also what we've unearthed already in today's testing, it looks like it could be really exciting for the category moving forward.”