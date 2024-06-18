Matt Stone Racing and Dick Johnson Racing will send a car each to the test so that Supercars can evaluate a potential new direction in tyre compound.

Speedcafe understands the prototype tyre is similar to the current soft tyre in terms of green lap speed, but significantly more durable.

The idea is that it could provide better racing by drivers having more grip, and therefore more confidence for longer during stints rather than having a small window to execute passes before overheating and pressuring becomes an issue.

That would mark a shift in philosophy for Supercars which, in the more recent past, has focussed on degradation to spice up the racing.

A new tyre has been a hot topic of conversation since the Gen3 cars were introduced, given how different the downforce levels are to the old Gen2 hardware.

The evaluation of this new tyre is not for this year, though, with any significant change likely to happen next year should the testing yield positive results.

The current contract with Dunlop is up for renewal this year, with this work on a 2025 tyre suggesting an extension on the deal is highly likely.

Exactly how a new deal would look, or even how the tyres would be branded, comes with a number of question marks given Goodyear is looking to offload the Dunlop tyre brand, which it owns in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Worth noting is that Goodyear was set to be the naming rights sponsor for the Sydney SuperNight this year through its Goodyear Autocare brand, however a fresh deal was instead struck with Panasonic Air Conditioning amid changes at the parent company.

Beaurepaires, another Goodyear subsidiary with an uncertain future, was previously the SMP sponsor.