Winterbottom confirmed on Thursday he will transition to Supercars co-driving duties in 2025 following 21 seasons as a full-time driver.

The 43-year-old is yet to declare his destination amid speculation that he will rejoin the Blue Oval ranks, noting cryptically that “sometimes fairytales get written”.

Winterbottom spent the bulk of his career in the Ford family, progressing from its Ford Kart Stars program to Formula Ford and then racing a succession of Falcon Supercars.

Featured Videos

That stretch was only broken in 2019 when he moved to his current home Team 18, driving Holden Commodores for four seasons before spending the last two in Chevrolet Camaros.

“Congratulations on a stellar full-time career Mark!” read a post from Ford Australia’s official account in reply to Winterbottom’s retirement video.

“We are proud to have shared many great moments together. We wish you the best for what lies ahead.”

Winterbottom replied: “Thank you very much, that means a lot, my best achievements were undoubtedly in a Ford, memories I will treasure forever.”

MORE: 2025 Supercars co-driver market heats up

MORE: Winterbottom explains careful announcement wording

Thousands of fan messages flooded Winterbottom’s accounts on Thursday, emphasising his ongoing status as one of Supercars’ most popular drivers.

The responses were also littered with messages from those who had worked with Winterbottom throughout his tenure at Tickford that included a Bathurst and championship win.

Tickford team manager Matt Roberts, who has been with the Ford squad since its days as Glenn Seton Racing, wrote: “It’s been a privilege to have have worked alongside a true champion of our sport.

“All the wins and losses we had together are all such cherished times. The absolute grit and determination you have is a testament to why every kid growing up looks up to you.”

Others to pay tribute included Winterbottom’s former engineer at Tickford and Team 18, Phil Keed, former Tickford commercial manager Mark Roworth and driver Will Davison.

“Champion driver, ultimate professional and wonderful role model,” wrote Davison, who races on full-time in 2025 with Dick Johnson Racing.

“Be very proud mate, absolutely outstanding full time career. It’s been a privilege! Simply, enjoy what’s ahead! You are a legend.”

Winterbottom’s long-time personal sponsor, Rob Mundy of Actron Air, penned a lengthy tribute, declaring ongoing support of the driver.

The veteran is being replaced at Team 18 next season by Anton De Pasquale after contract negotiations between the Winterbottom camp and the team broke down in late August.