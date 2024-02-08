Horner will meet with independent lawyers on Friday following an allegation of ‘inappropriate behaviour' that became public earlier this week.

A statement from Red Bull in Austria confirmed the news, though spared specifics, while Horner denied the allegations.

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation,” the Red Bull statement announced.

“This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

Since then, there has been a stony silence from all involved.

Precisely what ‘inappropriate behaviour' in this instance is uncertain.

Some claimed it relates to images sent by Horner to a female staff member, and others to centre on Horner's strict work regime and the conflict it raised with the employee.

The latter is supported by an unnamed source quoted by The Sun, which claimed: “Christian had concerns about her conduct and made it clear he was unhappy.

“She went on to make a complaint about his ‘controlling' behaviour, which detonated this crisis for the team.”

In either case, ‘inappropriate behaviour' is governed under the UK's Equality Act, which covers all aspects from raised voices to discrimination, sexual harassment, and more.

It has been reported the incident in question took place at a skiing race last week, also attended by the likes of Zak Brown and Toto Wolff.

Horner is a board member of several Red Bull-related businesses including Red Bull Advanced Technologies, Red Bull Powertrains, and Red Bull Racing.

He has been a director of the latter since March 2007, according to documents filed with Companies House.

Should the outcome of the current investigation be such that Horner's position is untenable, a defined process must be followed.

According to the company's own Articles of Association, essentially the rules that govern the way the organisation is run, the ‘termination of office' can occur through any one (or more) of seven points.

Those relate to a director's ability to perform the role by law, become unsound of mind, are absent from meetings for six months (or are convicted of any criminal offence involving dishonesty), among others.

Under the Articles of Association for Red Bull Racing, removal from a director position is via an ordinary resolution.

It's been speculated that the current situation is evidence of a powerplay within Red Bull.

That confirmation of the investigation came from Red Bull in Austria, as opposed to its Human Resources department, has been viewed as evidence of that as, behind the scenes, the lines between Red Bull the drinks brand and Red Bull Racing have been becoming increasingly blurred since the death of Dietrich Mateschitz in 2022.

The F1 team was the company patriarch's passion project but, since his death, it has fallen to Oliver Mintzlaff, who is now CEO of corporate projects and new investments for Red Bull, and has been flagged as a possible replacement for Horner, if one is needed.

While it's believed Mintzlaff is happy to allow the business to carry on in F1 unhindered, as it is a profitable enterprise, there have been reports of growing tension between Horner and Helmut Marko.

The outspoken 80-year-old is a key figure in Red Bull's F1 involvement.

An ex-racer himself, Marko often speaks loosely with the media and has courted controversy in the past – notably for disparaging comments regarding Sergio Perez.

It's been suggested that Horner had wanted to oust Marko, though that has been publicly dismissed as nothing more than the usual difference of opinions.

Against that backdrop, the current allegation has come to light, timed such that Horner was sitting in a meeting of the Formula One Commission as the story broke – a point which has also raised eyebrows and encouraged conspiracy theories.

For now, the relative threat to Horner is unclear both publicly and to those within the team in Milton Keynes.

What is certain, however, is the current situation appears to be the biggest threat Horner has faced in his career.

Red Bull Racing is due to launch its new car, the RB20, on Thursday (UK time).