The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

June 21-23

NSW MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hosted by the Australian Racing Drivers' Club, the third round will be a one-day qualifying/race meeting on Saturday at Sydney Motorsport Park that continues into the dark under the facility's magnificent lights.

Excel Series

Formula Fords

Formula Vees

Improved Production Cars

Production Touring Cars

Sports Sedans

Supersports

Superkarts

NISSAN NIGHTMOVES TRIAL

The Nissan Car Club Australia runs the fourth round of the Victorian Cub Rally Series. The event will take place on private and public roads in the Heathcote/Redcastle/Rushworth area, based out of the Heathcote Showgrounds. The event is held in the darkness hours of Saturday night and Sunday morning.

PIARC PATHWAYS

This two-day event is a closed meeting, however financial Phillip Island Auto Racing Club members can gain access to watch the racing action both days.

TGRA Scholarship Series Round 3

Circuit Excels Masters

Circuit Excels Trophy

0lt Sports Sedans

Supersprints

QUEENSLAND HILLCLIMB SERIES

Staged by the MG Car Club of Queensland, the third round takes place at Mt Cotton.