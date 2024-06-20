The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.
June 21-23
NSW MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Hosted by the Australian Racing Drivers' Club, the third round will be a one-day qualifying/race meeting on Saturday at Sydney Motorsport Park that continues into the dark under the facility's magnificent lights.
- Excel Series
- Formula Fords
- Formula Vees
- Improved Production Cars
- Production Touring Cars
- Sports Sedans
- Supersports
- Superkarts
NISSAN NIGHTMOVES TRIAL
The Nissan Car Club Australia runs the fourth round of the Victorian Cub Rally Series. The event will take place on private and public roads in the Heathcote/Redcastle/Rushworth area, based out of the Heathcote Showgrounds. The event is held in the darkness hours of Saturday night and Sunday morning.
PIARC PATHWAYS
This two-day event is a closed meeting, however financial Phillip Island Auto Racing Club members can gain access to watch the racing action both days.
- TGRA Scholarship Series Round 3
- Circuit Excels Masters
- Circuit Excels Trophy
- 0lt Sports Sedans
- Supersprints
QUEENSLAND HILLCLIMB SERIES
Staged by the MG Car Club of Queensland, the third round takes place at Mt Cotton.