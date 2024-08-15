August 16-18

NED WHISKY TASMANIA SUPERSPRINT

Supercars, Porsches, Aussie Racing Cars and Formula Fords head to the Apple Island and Launceston to race at Symmons Plains. They will be joined by the locals with a mix of different categories under the Tin Top banner. On the shortest lap for the popular Supercars Championship where qualifying times will be covered be less than second before two 55 lap races.

Supercar Championship Races 17 & 18

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Round 5

Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Round 5

National Formula Fords Round 5

Tassie Tin Tops

28TH ANNUAL HISTORIC LEYBURN SPRINTS

Leyburn comes alive in celebration of the 1949 Australian Grand Prix that was contest on a bomber airstrip outside the tiny Queensland rural township. Around 15000 will descend on Leyburn to witness some 240 drives take part in a race against the clock over a 1.0km street course, plus the various displays and other festivities.

PIARC AUGUST ACCESS

Production Sports Cars

Superkarts

Supersprints

This the ninth running of Access with private practice for race categories and sprints on Friday, before qualifying and racing on Saturday and Sunday. Whilst being a closed to spectator event, PIARC members can enter via their membership.