The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.
September 13-15
PENRITE OIL SANDOW 500
This weekend marks the beginning of the enduro season. It is the first of the two-driver events with a sprinkling of retro liveries that have been a highlight of the Melbourne race at Sandown.
- Repco Supercars Race 19
- Super 2/Super 3 Round 4
- Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Round 5
- Toyota GR Cup Round 3
- Touring Car Masters Round 5
TASMANIAN CIRCUIT RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Round 5 of the state championships will have the added attraction of the annual HQ Holden Nationals with an influx of interstaters to battle the locals.
- HQ Holden Nationals
- Hyundai Excels
- Formula Vees
- Sports Sedans
- Sports GT
- Improved Production
- Historic Touring Cars
- Racing & Sports Cars
WASCC RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS
The annual Saloon Car Nationals is part of the fifth round of the state titles and will have its biggest attendance since it became a one-off event in 2016.
- Saloon Cars Nationals
- Excel Cup
- Formula Vees
- Production Cars
- Improved Production
- Street Cars
- Free Formula
MOTOR RACING AUSTRALIA
This is the fifth and final round of the season at Sydney Motorsport Park with over 120 entries for the one-day meeting.
- Super TT
- Excels
- Alfa Romeo Racing
- E36 Race Series
- MX5 Cup
- Pulsars
ADELAIDE HILLS RALLY
Based at the Summit Recreation Ground, it will take place around the council and shire roads of the Adelaide Hills and Fleurieu Peninsula region.
- Australian Rally Championship Round 5
- South Australian Rally Championship Rounds 2 & 3
NSW OFF ROAD CHAMPIONSHIP
The sixth round of the state off road racing series takes place at Warialda.
NSW HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIP
The season finishes with the eighth round at Gunnedah’s Porcupine Lookout.