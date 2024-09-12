The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

September 13-15

PENRITE OIL SANDOW 500

This weekend marks the beginning of the enduro season. It is the first of the two-driver events with a sprinkling of retro liveries that have been a highlight of the Melbourne race at Sandown.

Repco Supercars Race 19

Super 2/Super 3 Round 4

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Round 5

Toyota GR Cup Round 3

Touring Car Masters Round 5

TASMANIAN CIRCUIT RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Round 5 of the state championships will have the added attraction of the annual HQ Holden Nationals with an influx of interstaters to battle the locals.

HQ Holden Nationals

Hyundai Excels

Formula Vees

Sports Sedans

Sports GT

Improved Production

Historic Touring Cars

Racing & Sports Cars

WASCC RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The annual Saloon Car Nationals is part of the fifth round of the state titles and will have its biggest attendance since it became a one-off event in 2016.

Saloon Cars Nationals

Excel Cup

Formula Vees

Production Cars

Improved Production

Street Cars

Free Formula

MOTOR RACING AUSTRALIA

This is the fifth and final round of the season at Sydney Motorsport Park with over 120 entries for the one-day meeting.

Super TT

Excels

Alfa Romeo Racing

E36 Race Series

MX5 Cup

Pulsars

ADELAIDE HILLS RALLY

Based at the Summit Recreation Ground, it will take place around the council and shire roads of the Adelaide Hills and Fleurieu Peninsula region.

Australian Rally Championship Round 5

South Australian Rally Championship Rounds 2 & 3

NSW OFF ROAD CHAMPIONSHIP

The sixth round of the state off road racing series takes place at Warialda.

NSW HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIP

The season finishes with the eighth round at Gunnedah’s Porcupine Lookout.