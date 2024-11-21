The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

November 22-24

BUCKBY MOTORS RALLY TASMANIA

Fifty entries have been confirmed to take part in season finale, the biggest ARC field in recent history. The rally takes place in north-west of Tasmania, based in Burnie and will be contested with two legs over two days and five sections, through 16 special stages with for approximately 219kms. The local component will consist of two rounds and four heats over two days.

SA MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The eighth event of the state champs has two national category finales, and two enduros for Excels with a couple of Supercar drivers co-driving the two-driver events. The 777 Endurance Crown is open to selected cars from Motorsport Australia Category 2B, 2F, 3E, 3H, 3J and 3K and others, permitted on a case-by-case basis and will run over four hours on the 7.77km GT Circuit.

ISLAND MAGIC

PIARC’s event at Phillip Island is a highlight for state and even interstate competitors. It features well-known races like the Ramada Resort 50K Plate, the Victorian Historic Touring Trophy sponsored by Isola di Capri, and the Matthew Flinders Plate.

GEELONG REVIVAL MOTORING FESTIVAL

The curved track along Geelong’s Ritchie Boulevard is home to two days of racing action, with everything from Model Ts to McLarens. There will be stunt teams in action, more than a thousand vintage, classic, modern and performance cars and motorcycles at the Shannons Classic Motorshow, and Motorcycle Mecca on Customs Lawn.

CHALLENGE BATHURST

The event at Mount Panorama will attract over 1,000 drivers for the ninth year. This grassroots motorsport event is a rare opportunity for motorsport competitors, performance car enthusiasts and everyday drivers to put their passion to the test on Australia’s most challenging racetrack. Supersprint participants kick off where 150 competitors aim to achieve their fastest lap times in seven 15-25min sessions. The Regularity format will see 250 drivers attempt to achieve consistent lap times over six 20min sessions. The event will conclude with Fastrack V8 Race Experience and Driving Solutions Track Days.

AUTOCRAFT SYMMONS PLAINS 6 HOUR

The Symmons Plains version of the 6 hour endurance regularity held twice a year at Baskerville Raceway.