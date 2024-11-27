The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe’s guide.

November 30-December 1

HSRCA SUMMER FESTIVAL

Spectators and competitors will be able to meet special guest, motor racing great Kevin Bartlett at the spectacular finale to the historic racing calendar for 2024. Also at the meeting will be the Mildren Waggott aka the ‘Yellow Submarine’ in which KB won the 1969 Australian Drivers’ Championship, the Macau Grand Prix, the Hordern Trophy and the 1970 Tasman round at Warwick Farm against F5000s. This historically significant car has been entered to race by its current owner Bruce Ayres.

Groups Q & R Sports & Racing

Groups L, M, O & P

Historic Formula Fords

Group S Production Sports

Group N Historic Touring Cars

Historic Formula Vees

Supersprint & Sports Sedans

Regularity

TASMANIAN CIRCUIT RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Round 6 and state championship final for 2024 is on at Buckby Motors Symmons Plains and run by the Light Car Club of Tasmania. The event extends to the long Tasmanian twilight on Saturday, followed by a traditional full day of racing on Sunday.

Formula Vees

Sports Sedans

HQ Holdens

Historic Touring Cars

Improved Production

Sports GTs

Racing & Sports Cars

Circuit Excels

Supersprints

Regularity

VINTAGE STAMPEDE

Members of the Vintage Sports Car Club Of Western Australia have the opportunity to compete at carco.com.au Raceway. Spectators will see historic motor sport competition with full access to the pits and talk to drivers and crew. The first Stampede was held in 1989 and has been run every year since, and the regularities this year will have sprints added to the program.

TTM REGULARITY & SUPERKARTS

The Austin 7 club run event where competitors aim is to lap Mallala Motorsport Park at the most consistent pace possible.