Formula 1 itself will host a launch event in London on February 18 with all 10 teams in attendance.

The live show held at the O2 Arena will see drivers and teams presented to fans.

However, they won’t be showing off their new cars, with the event little more than a livery showcase designed to offer a glimpse of the new war paint each team will wear for the coming campaign.

Previously, each team has looked after itself, and with good reason.

With a growing F1 appetite from hungry fans heading into the new season, teams have traditionally been able to capture the market with a well-timed launch.

Presentation of the car itself was complemented with interviews from drivers and key personnel allowing an individual team, no matter how big or small, to dominate the news cycle for a day.

The F1 launch event, dubbed F1-75, does not offer that same marketing value to the individual operation with the top teams expected to dominate the day’s coverage.

As such, many have opted to carry on with their own launch events, where they’ll showcase a version of the 2025 car.

Ferrari, Mercedes, Haas, and Williams have already announced plans separate to the F1 75 event, with more expected to follow before pre-season testing.

The first real on-track action of 2025 (excluding ‘filming days’) commences with pre-season testing in Bahrain on February 26-28.

F1 2025 car launch dates