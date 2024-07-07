The Grove Racing driver charged to a somewhat surprise victory in today's 250-kilometre race thanks to a three-stop strategy.

That marked his second career victory following his maiden win on the streets of Adelaide late last year.

Unusually, however, the Townsville win wasn't followed by a post-race burnout on the cooldown lap – something that caught the attention of his fellow podium finishers Cam Waters and Chaz Mostert.

Waters volunteered to ask a question during the press conference where he quizzed Payne on the lack of a burnout.

Mostert also jokingly expressed disappointment in Payne's post-race antics.

Payne was able to explain the situation, though, highlighting the team's logistic plans as the reason for his mechanical sympathy.

“I've got to use that gear for Sydney so got to keep it in check,” he said.

“I would have liked to have a crack. I was pretty disappointed after Adelaide, how I performed. But I've got to keep the gear fresh.”

Grove Racing is one of two teams (along with Team 18) that won't return to its home base between the Townsville and Sydney Motorsport Park rounds.

Instead the Grove Racing Mustangs will be prepped in the Townsville garages between now and Thursday before heading straight to the Eastern Creek venue for the Sydney SuperNight.