From December 1st to December 16th, In partnership with some of the biggest names in the industry, we’re spreading cheer to motorsport fans across Australia.

Each day, one of our incredible partners will be giving away exclusive prizes that you don’t want to miss. From must-have gear to money-can’t-buy experiences, there’s something for everyone—even for the kids!

Today’s giveaway

Add a personal touch to your car with a $495 PPQ (Personalised Plates Queensland) gift voucher! Customise your ride with a unique license plate design that’s all about you—whether it’s celebrating your love for motorsport, showing off a special name, or just making your car stand out.

This prize is exclusively for Queensland residents.

ENTER HERE: