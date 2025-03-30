The Krikke Motor Sport driver arrived at the season finale with a commanding lead that meant he only needed to make the start of the feature to secure the title.

Not that he was content with making up the numbers, Kingshott amongst the front-runners all night as he finished second in both his heat and dash.

He kept the streak of seconds alive in the feature as well, Kingshott just missing out on victory after a thrilling, see-sawing battle with Callum Williamson.

While it was Williamson who was able to hold on for the win, it was Kingshott who was left to celebrate a second-straight title.

“It’s cool to know we could just start tonight and we wrapped [the title] up, so we could get out there and run wheel-to-wheel with Callum,” said Kingshott.

“We’re just so even on speed at the moment, it’s a hell of a time in the race car trying to race with him. We’re going toe-to-toe and it’s a cool time to be doing it.

“All my boys put in a huge effort this year. We’ve torn a couple of cars up, we’ve had our share of bad nights, we’ve had our share of good nights.

“Hopefully we can come back even better again next year.”

Daniel Harding came home third on the night ahead of AJ Nash, Andrew Priolo and Aaron Chrcop, who survived a first-lap scare that had left him facing the wrong way, but without damage.

Jason Pryde finished seventh with Brad Maiolo, Kris Coyle and James Inglis rounding out the Top 10.

The hard luck story of the evening was Taylor Milling, who started the race from pole after topping the A Dash, only to crash heavily at the very first corner of the feature.

it started as a single-car crash, only for Jay-Dee Dack and Coyle to also collect the rolling Milling car on their way through.

That was the same incident that saw Chircop spin, although he and Coyle were able to continue.