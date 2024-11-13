His surprise departure, with only three rounds left in the 2024 season, was announced by the championship’s governing body on Tuesday.

Wittich was recruited for the 2022 season in place of Michael Masi, who was removed from the role amid the fallout of the conclusion to the 2021 title fight in Abu Dhabi.

Wittich initially shared the role with Eduardo Freitas, though he took on the majority of the responsibilities, and was the sole Race Director for the latter stages of 2022.

He remained in the role through 2023 and 2024 but on Tuesday his exit from the position was revealed.

“The FIA can confirm that Niels Wittich has stepped down from his position as F1 Race Director to pursue new opportunities,” read a statement.

“Niels has fulfilled his numerous responsibilities as Race Director with professionalism and dedication. We thank him for his commitment and we wish him the best for the future.”

Wittich will be replaced in the role of Race Director by Rui Marques.

Marques will take the helm from next weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Rui brings a wealth of experience having previously served as track marshal, scrutineer, national and international steward, Deputy Race Director and Race Director in various championships,” continued a statement.

“Most recently, he held the position of Formula 2 and Formula 3 Race Director.”