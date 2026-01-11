Paddon thought – why not me?

On a whim, he sent an email to Hyundai offering his services to the team.

“I was lying in bed one night and thought, bugger it,” Paddon told Speedcafe.

“What have I got to lose? Just to send an email off to a couple of the people there and say, look, I’m pretty realistic when it comes to things, I know that we’re a long shot and we’ve been out of the game for a long time, but I’d also regret it if I sat there and did nothing.

“It did no harm. I just flicked a message off to a couple of people that we know well and just said, we’re still motivated, we’re still keen, I still believe we can offer value to the team from, an experience, and maybe a testing development point of view.

“It just started from there and then it happened pretty quickly, to be honest.”

Then the reply came — “You’re in” — and confirmation that Paddon would be competing in arguably one of the most gruelling rallies, Monte Carlo.

“I guess when it comes back and says that you’re in and you’re doing Monte, there are probably a lot of nerves, shall we say,” Paddon chuckled.

“Monte was not really the rally I would probably expect for myself. But in saying that, the reasoning behind it and talking with the team gives us confidence of what we need to go there and do.

“The reality is there are not many drivers that are comfortable with Monte, because it is one of the most challenging events.

“We just have to go on with a steady head and lean on our experience over recent years and a lot of tarmac rallies and a lot of tricky conditions and back ourselves to do that job.”

Eight years on from his last start with the Korean manufacturer, Paddon will reunite with Hyundai to contest a series of events as a part-timer.

Paddon will share his car with WRC veteran Dani Sordo of Spain and Esapekka Lappi of Finland.

While Paddon is soon to achieve his dream of a WRC return, he is well aware of his role in the team’s third car alongside full-timers Thierry Neuville and Adrien Fourmaux.

“It is very different to what it was when we were there last time when you’re young and ambitious and trying to prove a point,” Paddon explained.

“This time it’s about going with a mature head on the shoulders if you like. It’s about playing a team game. We’ve been given pretty realistic expectations to begin with.

“We’re just going to get in there and be the backup really – more so that if Thierry or Adrien, who are going to be pushing for wins and who are capable of it, have any issues, that we’re able to still be able to secure some strong enough manufacturer points.

“Finishing, and being reliable, and being consistent are probably the key factors. For me, the big picture with all this is potentially being involved with testing and development work across all the cars and ultimately trying to help the team in all areas that we can add value.”

The FIA World Rally Championship season opener takes place at Monte Carlo on January 22-25.