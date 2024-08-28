There are headline acts in every class with entries from as far away as Finland, the United States, and Japan.

Here are just a few of the star attractions of World Time Attack Challenge.

PRO: Barton Mawer's RP968

Arguably the star of the show, RP968 is perhaps the maddest creation to ever grace Sydney Motorsport Park.

It holds the outright lap record on the Gardner Grand Prix Circuit in its current configuration in the hands of experienced head Barton Mawer who clocked a 1:17.860 last year.

The team is promising an improvement this year.

PRO-AM: Feras Qartoumy's 1000hp twin-turbo Corvette

Flying the flag for the United States is Texan local Feras Qartoumy with his twin-turbocharged Chevrolet Corvette.

There are so many ways to describe the carbon kevlar-clad machine — perhaps “violent” is the best.

The the Vette is obnoxiously loud, despite its turbochargers and is a sight to see heading into Turn 1 at SMP.

EXHIBITION: Arios Suzuki's McLaren MP4-12C GT3 drifter

Mad Mike Whiddett isn't the only man turning fully-fledged GT3 machines into drifting weapons.

Japanese drifter Arios Suzuki plucked a McLaren MP4-12C GT3 out of Japan's Super GT series and made a series of modifications to make it drift-ready.

The car features the original F1-style steering wheel, modified to suit. Other modifications include a handbrake “rip stick” and reworked steering and suspension.

This is a car that definitely falls into the “why not?” of custom builds.

PRO-AM: Robert Nguyen's ‘Mighty Mouse' Honda CR-X

Is ‘Mighty Mouse' the fastest front-wheel-drive car in the world?

A fan favourite for years, the supercharged K-series hatchback is the only front-wheel-drive entry in Pro-Am this year.

In 2016, the car took World Time Attack Challenge by storm with a barnstorming 1:27.6170 that nearly beat Michael Sigsworth's AWF Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 9.

Watch the video above to get a real feel for how quick the CR-X is.

PRO-AM: Sami Sivonen's 1:1 Audi R8

Sami Sivonen probably deserves a mention for the fact he and his team have travelled from the other side of the planet.

Their Audi R8 is as wide as it is long with a front wing that would put most F1 cars to shame.

As the name suggests, the V10-powered machine has a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.

The team is keeping tight-lipped on the car's potential but teased a “personal best” in testing. IN 2019, the team clocked a 1:29.1780.

This team doesn't take itself too seriously either with “Professional Amateurs” plastered down the side.

DRIFT CUP: Jaron Olivecrona's V12 drift weapons

Jaron Olivecrona has brought not one, but two V12-powered cars to compete in the International Drifting Cup.

The New Zealander's mad creations have engines built by none other than Nelson Hartley, the brother of ex-Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley.

Olivecrona will use his Lexus RC-F as his primary car but has his old faithful Nissan Silvia S14 on stand-by if need be.

OPEN: Tim Slade's Xtreme GTR

If you can, try to get up close and personal with the Xtreme GTR team's Nissan Skyline.

The R32 is a work of art that rivals some of the country's best professional teams for craftsmanship.

It's a weapon on the track. Last year they clocked a 1:25.9260 but could go even faster in 2024.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS

This list could feature the entire Full Send demo crew's line-up of cars.

It's worth heading down to their display, which features some of the wildest cars including a Holden VL Commodore carrying a four-rotor engine.

There's also a NASCAR-powered Holden VK COmmodore and a Nissan GT-R carrying a V10 Dodge Viper engine.

And don't forget the Nissan 240Z powered by a twin-turbocharged Nissan GT-R with a chassis built by Supercars manufacturer Pace Innovations.

Everything you need to know about WTAC 2024

Thinking about heading along to World Time Attack Challenge? Here are the frequently asked questions.

When is WTAC?

World Time Attack Challenge gets underway with practice on August 28. The event gets underway in earnest on August 29 ad continues on August 30.

Where is WTAC?

World Time Attack Challenge takes place at Sydney Motorsport Park on the Gardner Grand Prix Circuit.

World Time Attack Challenge schedule

Gates open to the public at 9am on Thursday with on-track action starting shortly thereafter. Drifting practice will conclude at 10pm on Thursday.

Gates open at 8:30am on Friday and Saturday with action concluding at 10:30pm on both nights.

How much is spectator entry?

A three-day general admission “Super Pass” is $193.80

Two-day general admission passes are $142.80.

Friday and Saturday tickets are $69.40 and $90.80 respectively.

Tickets are available via OzTix

Who are the star drivers?

Supercars driver Tim Slade will drive the Xtreme GTR Nissan Skyline in the Open Class this year. He'll also be in the Pro Class driving a Honda-powered Lotus Exige.

‘Mad Mike' Whiddett will return to WTAC with his rotary-powered Mazda 3 dubbed ‘BULLET' off the back of a trip to Pikes Peak.

TCR Australia Series winner Josh Buchan will compete in the Pro Class in a reimagined Sintura S99 built by Rodin. Another TCR driver Nathan Morcom will also be in action in the Open Class, driving a Mitsubishi EVO.

Daijiro Yoshihara returns in a Honda S2000

YouTuber Rob Dahm will be in attendance while Nurburgring internet sensation Misha Charoudin will compete in the Clubsprint Class in a Hyundai Ioniq 5 N.