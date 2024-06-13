The Darwin circuit will once again host the official indigenous round for Supercars with all 25 cars in the field sporting First Nations-themed liveries.

The field stands at 25 rather than the usual 24 thanks to the first appearance of the season of the Supercheap Auto wildcard, run by Triple Eight.

Super2 regular Cooper Murray will drive the #888 entry this weekend marking his main game debut and giving him precious miles ahead of the enduro campaign alongside Craig Lowndes later this year.

The Triple Crown format has been tweaked this year with Friday's running now incorporated into the requirement to seal the prize.

Qualifying for Saturday's opening race has been shifted to Friday, with provisional pole in that session the first leg of the Triple Crown.

To complete the crown, the same driver must then win each of the 137-kilometre sprint races on Saturday and Sunday.

Both races will feature a single mandatory stop for at least two tyres.

Ford heads to the Top End with form on its side, with Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters having split the wins last time out in Perth.

GM driver Will Brown still holds a commanding series lead, though, as he returns to Supercars following a cameo in the NASCAR Cup Series.

2024 betr Darwin Triple Crown schedule

All times ACST

Friday June 14

9:00-9:20 Combined Sedans – Practice

9:30-9:55 Porsche Carrera Cup – Practice 1

10:05-10:25 Touring Car Masters – Practice

10:35-10:55 V8 SuperUtes – Practice

11:05-11:25 Combined Sedans – Qualifying

11:35-12:35 Supercars – Practice 1

13:00-13:20 Touring Car Masters – Practice 2

13:30-13:55 Porsche Carrera Cup – Practice 2

14:05-14:20 V8 SuperUtes – Qualifying

14:35-14:50 Supercars – Qualifying

15:10-15:25 Combined Sedans – Race 1

15:35-15:55 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race

Saturday June 15

8:25-8:45 Touring Car Masters – Race 1

9:00-9:20 V8 SuperUtes – Race 1

9:35-10:05 Supercars – Practice 2

10:25-10:55 Porsche Carrera Cup – Qualifying

11:05-11:20 Combined Sedans – Race 2

11:35-12:15 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

12:40-13:05 V8 SuperUtes – Race 2

13:15-13:40 Touring Car Masters – Race 2

13:55-14:20 Porsche Carrera Cup – Race 1

15:10 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday June 16

8:45-9:05 V8 SuperUtes – Race 3

9:25-10:10 Porsche Carrera Cup – Race 2

10:25-10:40 Supercars – Qualifying

11:05-11:20 Combined Sedans – Race 3

11:35-12:15 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

12:40-13:05 Touring Car Masters – Race 3

13:15-13:40 V8 SuperUtes – Race 4

13:55-14:20 Porsche Carrera Cup – Race 3

15:10 Supercars – Race 2