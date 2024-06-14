The event will effectively work to the new SuperSprint format with the points split across two 137-kilometre races, each featuring a mandatory tyres stop.

However, unlike the debut of the SuperSprint format in Western Australia, there will be a competitive session on the Friday this time around.

That is qualifying for Saturday's race which also counts for the Triple Crown.

Once again this is officially the Indigenous Round for Supercars with the entire field sporting First Nations-inspired liveries.

The field is larger than usual, too, with the Supercheap Auto wildcard programme kicking off this weekend.

Cooper Murray will make his main game debut in a third Triple Eight-run Camaro ahead of an enduro campaign with Craig Lowndes later in the year.

Regular T8 driver Will Brown leads the standings heading to Darwin with a 136-point deficit over teammate Broc Feeney.

When is the Supercars Darwin Triple Crown?

Track action for the Darwin Triple Crown kicks off on Friday with an hour-long practice session starting at 11:35am ACST.

That is followed by qualifying for Saturday's race at 2:35pm ACST.

A second 20-minute practice will then take place at 9:35am ACST on Saturday followed by a Top 10 Shootout to set the first five rows of the grid at 11:35am ACST.

The first race then starts at 3:10pm ACST.

On Sunday qualifying starts at 10:25am ACST, the Top 10 Shootout at 11:35am ACST and the race at 3:10pm ACST.

How can I watch the Supercars Darwin Triple Crown?

Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 7

Live coverage of the Darwin Triple Crown will be carried by both Fox Sports and the Seven Network across the weekend.

On Friday the live coverage is limited to Fox Sports starting at 10am ACST.

On Saturday Fox Sports will carry live coverage from 8:30am ACST while the Seven coverage starts at 11:30am ACST.

On Sunday, Fox Sports starts its coverage at 8am ACST and Seven at 11:30am ACST.

Can I stream the Supercars Darwin Triple Crown?

The Darwin Triple Crown will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

It will also feature on free-to-air streaming service 7Plus as per the Seven broadcast times.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

Will there be live updates from the Supercars Darwin Triple Crown?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every session of the Darwin Triple Crown thanks to Mobil 1.