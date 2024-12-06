The two F1 powerhouse operations head into this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix separated by just 21 points.
On offer are the spoils of championship victory: bragging rights and a very healthy financial windfall.
Ferrari last won the constructors’ championship in 2008, while Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard were at the wheel for McLaren when it last tasted success in 1998.
Heading into the weekend, there is little to separate the pair on a circuit that appears to favour either team over the other.
It could well be that their fates are decided by the performances of others, with Max Verstappen having won two of the last three events and Mercedes resurgent too.
Warmer conditions are unlikely to suit the Mercedes, but it has been more consistent in recent races such that it remains a dark horse heading into Yas Marina.
So too Red Bull Racing, with Verstappen driving as well as he has all season.
He didn’t have the fastest car in Qatar but he made it work. Another sprinkling of the Dutchman’s magic and there’s no reason to suggest he can’t end the year with another win.
Across the garage, there are serious unanswered questions with Sergio Perez set to depart Red Bull Racing, though seemingly without a fight.
Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are waiting in the wings, no pun intended, for when that decision is made – the pair set to duke it out for their right to the drive one final time this weekend.
Sprinkle in a bit of Jack Doohan too and there’s plenty of interest for antipodean fans.
Doohan has been drafted in at Alpine in place of Esteban Ocon, who was nudged aside given his pending move to Haas next season.
It will be a fascinating and potentially decisive weekend that could make, or break, careers.
When is the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|FRIDAY 6th DECEMBER
|Local time
|AEDT
|FIA Formula 4 UAE
|Practice Session
|08:30 – 09:15
|15:30 – 16:15
|F1 Academy
|Practice Session
|09:50 – 10:30
|16:50 – 17:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|11:05 – 11:50
|18:05 – 18:50
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|13:30 – 14:30
|19:30 – 20:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|15:00 – 15:30
|21:00 – 21:30
|FIA Formula 4 UAE
|Qualifying Session
|16:00 – 16:30
|22:00 – 22:30
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|17:00 – 18:00
|23:00 – 0:00
|F1 Academy
|Qualifying Session
|18:35 – 19:05
|00:35 – 01:05
|SATURDAY 7th DECEMBER
|FIA Formula 4 UAE
|First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap)
|12:20 – 12:50
|19:20 – 19:50
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|14:30 – 15:30
|20:30 – 21:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|16:15 – 17:05
|22:15 – 23:05
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|18:00 – 19:00
|00:00 – 01:00
|F1 Academy
|First Race (14 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|20:15 – 20:50
|02:15 – 02:50
|SUNDAY 8th DECEMBER
|FIA Formula 4 UAE
|Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap)
|09:45 – 10:15
|16:45 – 17:15
|F1 Academy
|Second Race (14 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|11:15 – 11:50
|18:15 – 18:50
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (33 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|13:25 – 14:30
|19:25 – 20:30
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (58 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|17:00 – 19:00
|23:00 – 01:00
How can I watch the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- Channel: Fox Sports 506
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of Formula 1 this weekend.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Friday, December 6
Practice 1, 20:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 2, 23:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, December 7
Practice 2, 21:15 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, December 8
Qualifying, 00:15 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 23:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Are there live updates I can follow from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.
What tyre compounds are in use at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?
Previous Winners
|Year
|Event
|Venue
|Winner
|Pole
|2009
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina
|Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
|Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)
|2010
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina
|Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
|Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
|2011
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina
|Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)
|Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
|2012
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina
|Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus F1 Team)
|Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)
|2013
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina
|Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
|Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing)
|2014
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team)
|Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
|2015
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina
|Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team)
|Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
|2016
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team)
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|2017
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina
|Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team)
|Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
|2018
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team)
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|2019
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team)
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|2020
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
|2021
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
|2022
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
|2023
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|61
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|30
|Liam Lawson
|RB
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|429
|2
|Lando Norris
|349
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|341
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|291
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|272
|6
|George Russell
|235
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|211
|8
|Sergio Perez
|152
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|68
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|37
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|36
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|30
|13
|Lance Stroll
|24
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|23
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|16
|16
|Alex Albon
|12
|17
|Daniel Ricciardo
|12
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|7
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|5
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|4
|21
|Liam Lawson
|4
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|0
|23
|Logan Sargeant
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Pts
|1
|McLaren
|640
|2
|Ferrari
|619
|3
|Red Bull Racing
|581
|4
|Mercedes
|446
|5
|Aston Martin
|92
|6
|Alpine
|59
|7
|Haas
|54
|8
|RB
|46
|9
|Williams
|17
|10
|Sauber
|4