The two F1 powerhouse operations head into this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix separated by just 21 points.

On offer are the spoils of championship victory: bragging rights and a very healthy financial windfall.

Ferrari last won the constructors’ championship in 2008, while Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard were at the wheel for McLaren when it last tasted success in 1998.

Heading into the weekend, there is little to separate the pair on a circuit that appears to favour either team over the other.

It could well be that their fates are decided by the performances of others, with Max Verstappen having won two of the last three events and Mercedes resurgent too.

Warmer conditions are unlikely to suit the Mercedes, but it has been more consistent in recent races such that it remains a dark horse heading into Yas Marina.

So too Red Bull Racing, with Verstappen driving as well as he has all season.

He didn’t have the fastest car in Qatar but he made it work. Another sprinkling of the Dutchman’s magic and there’s no reason to suggest he can’t end the year with another win.

Across the garage, there are serious unanswered questions with Sergio Perez set to depart Red Bull Racing, though seemingly without a fight.

Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are waiting in the wings, no pun intended, for when that decision is made – the pair set to duke it out for their right to the drive one final time this weekend.

Sprinkle in a bit of Jack Doohan too and there’s plenty of interest for antipodean fans.

Doohan has been drafted in at Alpine in place of Esteban Ocon, who was nudged aside given his pending move to Haas next season.

It will be a fascinating and potentially decisive weekend that could make, or break, careers.

When is the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

FRIDAY 6th DECEMBER Local time AEDT FIA Formula 4 UAE Practice Session 08:30 – 09:15 15:30 – 16:15 F1 Academy Practice Session 09:50 – 10:30 16:50 – 17:30 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 11:05 – 11:50 18:05 – 18:50 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 13:30 – 14:30 19:30 – 20:30 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 15:00 – 15:30 21:00 – 21:30 FIA Formula 4 UAE Qualifying Session 16:00 – 16:30 22:00 – 22:30 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 17:00 – 18:00 23:00 – 0:00 F1 Academy Qualifying Session 18:35 – 19:05 00:35 – 01:05 SATURDAY 7th DECEMBER FIA Formula 4 UAE First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 12:20 – 12:50 19:20 – 19:50 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 14:30 – 15:30 20:30 – 21:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (23 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 16:15 – 17:05 22:15 – 23:05 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 18:00 – 19:00 00:00 – 01:00 F1 Academy First Race (14 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 20:15 – 20:50 02:15 – 02:50 SUNDAY 8th DECEMBER FIA Formula 4 UAE Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 09:45 – 10:15 16:45 – 17:15 F1 Academy Second Race (14 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 11:15 – 11:50 18:15 – 18:50 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (33 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 13:25 – 14:30 19:25 – 20:30 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (58 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 17:00 – 19:00 23:00 – 01:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of Formula 1 this weekend.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Friday, December 6

Practice 1, 20:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 23:45 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, December 7

Practice 2, 21:15 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, December 8

Qualifying, 00:15 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 23:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Are there live updates I can follow from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Previous Winners

Year Event Venue Winner Pole 2009 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2011 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Kimi Raikkonen (Lotus F1 Team) Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2013 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing) 2014 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team) Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 2015 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team) Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2017 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2020 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 61 Jack Doohan Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 43 Franco Colapinto Williams 30 Liam Lawson RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 429 2 Lando Norris 349 3 Charles Leclerc 341 4 Oscar Piastri 291 5 Carlos Sainz 272 6 George Russell 235 7 Lewis Hamilton 211 8 Sergio Perez 152 9 Fernando Alonso 68 10 Nico Hulkenberg 37 11 Pierre Gasly 36 12 Yuki Tsunoda 30 13 Lance Stroll 24 14 Esteban Ocon 23 15 Kevin Magnussen 16 16 Alex Albon 12 17 Daniel Ricciardo 12 18 Oliver Bearman 7 19 Franco Colapinto 5 20 Zhou Guanyu 4 21 Liam Lawson 4 22 Valtteri Bottas 0 23 Logan Sargeant 0

