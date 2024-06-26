Max Verstappen might have won last weekend in Barcelona but he didn't have it all his own way, with McLaren and Lando Norris pushing him to the flag.

Norris has stepped it up a gear of late and can now be considered a genuine championship contender – and clearly he thinks as much himself given his disappointment at losing ground to his Red Bull Racing rival in Spain.

It shows the change in mentality and the rising confidence from the Brit and his team, which only emerged from the doldrums at last year's Austrian GP.

The rate of progress from McLaren since then has been phenomenal and, along with that, Norris and Oscar Piastri have grown and developed into serious contenders.

And so the Austrian Grand Prix cannot be assumed to be a Red Bull Racing cakewalk. There is at least one serious contender but, in reality, probably more.

That's because Mercedes looks to have found some speed in recent races, starting back in Monaco. It's carried that forward now to two more events, Canada and Spain, which suggests there have been genuine gains there.

Will that make Lewis Hamilton and George Russell contenders for victory this weekend? That's still an unknown, but based on Canada, which has some similarities with Austria, it's certainly possible.

Meanwhile Ferrari has been inconsistent; there in Monaco, it was nowhere in Canada and, while better in Spain, it was largely anonymous.

On a good weekend, the Scuderia can be the class of the field. But when it gets it wrong it can quickly become a midfield runner as it spirals out of contention, as we saw in Montreal.

The big question is who will nail the opening practice session and get their car working, as it now genuinely seems to be a case of which team gets the best of it early is able to carry that advantage.

We saw that in Monaco, we saw it in Canada (allowing for the weather) and it has become an increasingly prominent theme as the field has condensed. Early gains snowball.

The Austrian GP is a Sprint weekend, and while the nuances of the format have changed, getting it right in the sole practice is important as it will define the opening half of the weekend, and that is worth points.

On Friday, we'll see a single hour of practice ahead of Sprint Qualifying, with the Sprint itself first up on Saturday. After that, there is an opportunity for teams to tweak their cars ahead of qualifying, but that's a gamble, especially with rain forecast for Sunday.

It promises to be a high-stakes weekend and, with four events in five weeks to follow ahead of the summer break, momentum and morale will be important. A good result in Austria could do wonders.

Last year's race was overshadowed by track limits breaches that this year shouldn't be an issue with gravel installed on the outside of the final two corners.

It's a welcome addition and should produce a more straightforward contest, one that could see four teams and eight drivers duking it out for top spot.

When is the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix

FRIDAY 28th JUNE Local time AEST FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 08:55 – 09:40 16:55 – 17:40 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 10:05 – 10:50 18:05 – 18:50 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 20:30 – 21:30 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session 14:00 – 14:30 22:00 – 22:30 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 14:55 – 15:25 22:55 – 23:25 FORMULA 1 SPRINT QUALIFYING 16:30 – 17:14 00:30 – 01:14 SATURDAY 29th JUNE FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (21 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 09:30 – 10:15 17:30 – 18:15 FORMULA 1 SPRINT (24 LAPS OR 60 MINS) 12:00 – 12:30 20:00 – 20:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (28 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 13:30 – 14:20 21:30 – 22:20 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Qualifying Session 14:50 – 15:20 22:50 – 23:20 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 16:00 – 17:00 00:00 – 01:00 SUNDAY 30th JUNE FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (26 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 08:30 – 09:20 16:30 – 17:20 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (40 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 10:00 – 11:05 18:00 – 19:05 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Race (18 Laps or 30 Mins) 11:45 – 12:20 19:45 – 20:20 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (71 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 15:00 – 17:00 23:00 – 01:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Are there live updates I can follow from the Austrian Grand Prix

Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.

Friday, June 28

Practice 1, 20:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, June 29

Sprint Qualifying, 00:26 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint, 19:56 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 23:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, June 30

Race, 22:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Can I stream the Austrian Grand Prix?

The Austrian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Austrian Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Austrian Grand Prix?

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Stake Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Stake Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers' Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 219 2 Lando Norris 150 3 Charles Leclerc 148 4 Carlos Sainz 116 5 Sergio Perez 111 6 Oscar Piastri 87 7 George Russell 81 8 Lewis Hamilton 70 9 Fernando Alonso 41 10 Yuki Tsunoda 19 11 Lance Stroll 17 12 Daniel Ricciardo 9 13 Nico Hulkenberg 6 14 Oliver Bearman 6 15 Pierre Gasly 5 16 Esteban Ocon 3 17 Alex Albon 2 18 Kevin Magnussen 1 19 Zhou Guanyu 0 20 Valtteri Bottas 0 21 Logan Sargeant 0

Constructors' Championship