The fall out from the crash that ended Norris' race last weekend, and saw Verstappen limp his Red Bull Racing him in fifth, has not yet fully played out.

Friends off the track, their scrap in Austria was aggressive to say the least, with neither willing to give an inch.

While on the surface it was a battle for the lead of the race, underneath is an undercurrent of the rising challenge McLaren poses to Red Bull Racing.

For the first time since 2021, or arguably the first half of 2022, Verstappen has a championship rival.

The battle in the latter stages at the Red Bull Ring was therefore as much about setting expectations as it was about that race itself, and it sets up an enthralling second half of the season.

That starts in Silverstone this weekend, where McLaren much be considered alongside Red Bull Racing as a genuine contender for victory – not an outside chance, or if the race falls their way, a bone fide contender.

It is advantage Verstappen, of course, as he holds a sizeable points advantage, but Austria showed he's feeling the pressure. So too is Red Bull, which made a number of uncharacteristic errors in the race itself.

Behind them, Mercedes has made clear progress. Upgrades in Monaco have seen it demonstrate improved pace in the four races since, culminating with George Russell being in a position to capitalise when those ahead of him banged into one another last weekend.

Exactly how fast Mercedes will be in Silverstone remains to be seen, with a similar reservation hanging over Ferrari in what has been an inconsistent run of races.

Though the Scuderia is second in the constructors' championship, it hasn't always had the second fastest car.

Further back, there were positive signs from RB after a disastrous Spanish GP. It got a handle on its upgrade package last weekend and that should see it a contender for a Qualifying 3 berth.

Haas too must be considered in that conversation too as the American-registered operation banked an impressive 12 points.

And what of Aston Martin, a team that last year promised so much and looked to be on the precipice of great things, but has fallen deep into the midfield?

Up and down the field, there's plenty to keep an eye on over the British GP weekend – including Jack Doohan driving for Alpine in Free Practice 1.

When is the Formula 1 British Grand Prix

FRIDAY 5th JULY Local time AEST FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 08:40 – 09:25 17:40 – 18:25 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 10:00 – 10:45 19:00 – 19:45 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 21:30 – 22:30 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session 14:10 – 14:40 23:10 – 23:40 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 15:05 – 15:35 00:05 – 00:35 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 16:00 – 17:00 01:00 – 02:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session 17:40 – 18:25 02:40 – 03:25 SATURDAY 6th JULY FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (18 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 09:20 – 10:05 18:20 – 19:03 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 11:30 – 12:30 20:30 – 21:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (21 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 13:15 – 14:05 22:15 – 23:05 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 15:00 – 16:00 00:00 – 01:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Qualifying Session 16:45 – 17:15 01:45 – 02:15 SUNDAY 7th JULY FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (22 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 08:20 – 09:10 17:20 – 18:10 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (29 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 09:55 – 11:00 18:55 – 20:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Race (14 Laps or 30 Mins) 11:55 – 12:30 12:55 – 13:30 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (52 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 15:00 – 17:00 00:00 – 02:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 British Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Are there live updates I can follow from the British Grand Prix

Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.

Can I stream the British Grand Prix?

The British Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

What tyre compounds are in use at the British Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the British Grand Prix?

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 50 Jack Doohan Alpine 45 Franco Colapinto Williams

Drivers' Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 237 2 Lando Norris 156 3 Charles Leclerc 150 4 Carlos Sainz 135 5 Sergio Perez 118 6 Oscar Piastri 112 7 George Russell 111 8 Lewis Hamilton 85 9 Fernando Alonso 41 10 Yuki Tsunoda 19 11 Lance Stroll 17 12 Nico Hulkenberg 14 13 Daniel Ricciardo 11 14 Pierre Gasly 6 15 Oliver Bearman 6 16 Kevin Magnussen 5 17 Esteban Ocon 3 18 Alex Albon 2 19 Zhou Guanyu 0 20 Valtteri Bottas 0 21 Logan Sargeant 0

Constructors' Championship