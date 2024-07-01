The result was the second points-paying finish in three races and the third time in succession that he's been pleased with his performance.

In Canada, the Australian finished eighth before battling with an unruly upgrade package to deliver 15th in Spain.

While the result on that occasion wasn't anything to write home about, Ricciardo was satisfied with his performance.

He backed that up in Austria, leading him believing he's discovered some of the consistency he's been chasing all season.

“I feel like that's three weeks in a row now where I've got most out of it,” he reasoned.

“Still searching for a bit more perfection but yeah, three on the bounce.

“At least I can I say I swiped out of the paddock three weekends in a row now on a Sunday, feeling proud.

“Just got to keep that up.”

The Austrian performance came at an opportune time after Red Bull motorsport advisor, Dr Helmut Marko, questioned Ricciardo's position at RB during the lead up to the event.

Those comments sparked a new round of speculation that the 35-year-old could be ousted from the drive before the end of the season.

“I've known obviously Helmut such a long time, and at the end of the day he doesn't care about personality,” Ricciardo explained.

“He goes about is the stopwatch and the classification. He's a racer, and that's all he really wants to see from us.

“That can make him not think great about me to all of a sudden think great about me.

“I think this weekend's helped,” he continued.

“As I said, it's a little bit more consistent now, so just keep it going and hopefully by the summer break he's laying on a beach somewhere saying ‘Ricciardo, he's still got it'.”

Ricciardo's cause at the Red Bull Ring was helped by the clash between race leaders Max Verstappen and Lando Norris that left the latter a retirement.

It boosted the RB driver from 10th to ninth in the closing laps, doubling his points haul as a result.

“I don't remember all the race. I need to probably watch it again to rate how happy I am, but I'm definitely more happy than sad,” Ricciardo said of his drive.

“Obviously Haas outscored us, but we weren't quick enough.

“I think also the Alpine was quicker, so to hang on… I think the team helped.

“We had the two hard tyres, we could pit a little bit earlier and capitalise on track position, so they pitted me at the right time and then I just had to watch the mirrors and try not to fuck up, basically!”

Ricciardo now has 11 points to his name while team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who finished 14th, remains on 19.