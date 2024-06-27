Ricciardo has had an inconsistent 2024 with some starring performances – fifth place in the Miami Sprint the high point – contrasting difficult weekends where he's been overshadowed by RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

At the Australian Grand Prix, speculation reported as fact gained worldwide traction claiming the 34-year-old would be replaced by Liam Lawson for the Miami Grand Prix.

While that proved false, ongoing concern surrounding Ricciardo's form has led to repeat storylines.

The latest is that the eight-time grand prix winner will be axed from RB in the coming races, again in favour of Lawson, and possibly prior to F1's summer break.

That has been fuelled by comments made by Dr Helmut Marko, Red Bull's motorsport advisor, suggesting Ricciardo's raison d'etre is no longer relevant.

“The shareholders have made it clear that it is a junior team and we have to act accordingly,” he told Austrian publication Kleine Zeitung.

“The goal was that [Ricciardo] would be considered for Red Bull Racing with exceptional performances. That seat now belongs to Sergio Perez, so that plan is no longer valid.

“We will have to put a young driver in there soon. That would be Liam Lawson.”

Marko's comments are curious in that he refers to RB as a junior team.

While that was unquestionably the case under its former guise, for 2024 the rebranding to RB has been made so it can stand on its own feet commercially.

Red Bull management is no longer willing to support the operation purely as a breeding ground for drivers, a point Peter Bayer made when speaking with Speedcafe earlier this year.

He also explained that Ricciardo has a value beyond simply what he delivers on track, with his experience sending the team in new directions that have propelled it up the grid – it has already scored more points in 2024 than it did in 2023.

Meanwhile, Lawson remains reserve driver for RB and Red Bull Racing.

It is known that his contract includes a clause that, should he failed to secure a race drive within one of Red Bull's teams for 2025 that he is free to explore other opportunities.

There have been claims he's had conversations with Sauber (Audi) as the Kiwi looks to secure his future.

Such conversations are par for the course, and Lawson's management would be remiss not to explore every option in case a Red Bull drive doesn't materialise because, at this point, there is no certainty that one will.

Of course, speculation around Ricciardo retaining the drive is rampant as he is the only one of the four Red Bull-employed pilots without a contract for 2025.

Red Bull's is a brutal system, known to cut and run the moment it decides a relationship is not working – it is how Ricciardo got the seat from Nyck de Vries in the first place.

With persistent questions over his future, it's understandable that questions are asked about his ongoing viability in the role.

“We're acutely aware of all of the options,” admitted Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner.

“Over the summer break we'll sit down and start to look at it.

“The more races we have, the more information, the more data we have. So it's where we don't need to be in a rush.”

That's supported by comments from sources within Red Bull Racing, who stated that there will be “No change to the driver line up for the foreseeable [future].”