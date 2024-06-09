Tsunoda will remain with the Faenza operation for a fifth season in Formula 1 while team-mate Daniel Ricciardo's future remains unclear.

The Japanese driver has enjoyed a strong start to 2024, out-performing Ricciardo to deliver five points-paying results from the opening eight races.

“I'm very happy to be staying with Visa Cash App RB and it's a good feeling to have my future decided so early in the year,” said Tsunoda.

“For that, I want to thank everyone at Red Bull and Honda who have played such an important role in my career and will continue to do so.

“The team has a big development project ahead and I'm excited to be part of it.

“It's great to know that everyone appreciates all the hard work I have put in and that the team believes I can help it move further up the grid.

“We have already made clear progress this season and that really motivates me to always give of my best and that's what I'll continue to do with VCARB.

“For the moment, I'm concentrating on the remaining races this season, with the aim of bringing home as many points as possible, always growing with the team, laying the groundwork to do even better next year!”

Tsunoda was expected to remain with RB for next season though was considered an outsider to join Aston Martin.

The 24-year-old has backing from Honda, which will switch its supply of power units from Red Bull Racing and RB to Aston Martin for 2026.

“Yuki is a graduate of both the Red Bull and Honda Junior Driver programmes and it's thanks to a good job from all parties that he's been able to reach his current level of performance,” explained Peter Bayer, RB CEO.

“As the saying goes, ‘never change a winning team', so we are delighted to confirm Yuki as part of our future.

“He is a valuable asset on and off the race track, as his engaging nature has made him very popular with fans around the world. We are excited that he is staying with us.”

Team principal Laurent Mekies added: “I watched Yuki's progress in Formula 1 with interest even before I returned to Faenza and it's been impressive, year after year.”

“The step up he has made this year is simply phenomenal, and he keeps surprising us all, race after race.

“There's no doubting his natural speed to which he has now added a much more mature approach and this combination makes him a very quick and consistent performer, and a great team player.

“We continue to get a better understanding of what he needs from us and vice versa, so we are progressing together, Yuki as a driver and the team, as Visa Cash App RB.

“We share the same ambitions, so there are several good reasons to continue our journey together. He still has a lot to give!”

It's an early announcement from the squad which didn't confirm Tsunoda for 2024 until after the Singapore Grand Prix.

Then, it announced both Tsunoda and Ricciardo in a joint driver line-up announcement.

There has been no such statement regarding Ricciardo this time around.