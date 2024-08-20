The second half of the season (10 races, to be precise) promises a fascinating battle between Red Bull Racing, McLaren, and Mercedes, with Ferrari also in the mix.

Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen continue to lead both drivers' and constructors' championships and while the Dutchman is in a handy position at the top of the former, the teams' competition is heating up.

McLaren has closed to within a single race from the points leaders and, on recent form, that gap looks likely to only get closer.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are both in good form and the McLaren has been the car to beat for several races now.

By contrast, the once dominant Red Bull Racing operation has been fighting with one arm behind its back as Sergio Perez struggled to perform at the needed level. Without his contribution, the Milton Keynes squad is vulnerable.

Perez has been issued lifeline with confirmation that he'll remain in his seat, for now at least.

Whether he sees out the year remains to be seen; there is a run of races coming that typically suit him, but if he can't improve there his future looks bleak.

But first he'll have to get through the Dutch GP, and heading in, it's difficult to list Red Bull Racing as clear favourites.

Zandvoort has traditionally suited Red Bull Racing, and more specifically Verstappen, but its twisty nature suggests McLaren will be well in the picture.

Long-range forecasts are also for cooler conditions and perhaps even rain on Saturday, which plays into the hands of Mercedes as the W15 has tended to prefer lower ambient temperatures.

This weekend's race marks a year since Daniel Ricciardo broke his hand during practice, an incident that catapulted Liam Lawson into the mix.

The New Zealander remains a threat to Ricciardo, the Australian without a race contract for next year.

A strong restart to the season this weekend will help those discussions along, especially given Red Bull Racing must make its decision on Lawson in the near future.

There area others also driving for their careers, with Valtteri Bottas yet to confirm his future and Logan Sargeant out of a drive following Williams' decision to sign Carlos Sainz for 2025.

Television coverage starts on Friday evening in Australia, carried exclusively by Fox Sports (and its streaming services).

When is the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix

FRIDAY 23rd AUGUST Local time AEST F1 Academy First Practice Session 10:10 – 10:50 18:10 – 18:50 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 20:30 – 21:30 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session 14:00 – 14:45 22:00 – 22:45 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 16:00 – 17:00 00:00 – 01:00 F1 Academy Second Practice Session 17:30 – 18:10 01:30 – 02:30 SATURDAY 24th AUGUST Formula 1 Team Pit Stop Practice 08:40 – 09:10 16:40 – 17:10 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 11:30 – 12:30 19:30 – 20:30 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Qualifying Session 13:00 – 13:30 21:00 – 21:30 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 15:00 – 16:00 23:00 – 00:00 F1 Academy First Race (17 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 17:05 – 17:40 01:05 – 01:40 SUNDAY 25th AUGUST F1 Academy Second Race (17 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 10:40 – 11:15 18:40 – 19:15 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Race (17 Laps or 30 Mins) 11:55 – 12:30 19:55 – 20:30 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (72 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 15:00 – 17:00 23:00 – 01:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Friday, August 22

Practice 1, 20:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 23:45 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, August 24

Practice 3, 19:15 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 22:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, August 25

Race, 22:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Are there live updates I can follow from the Dutch Grand Prix

Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Dutch Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Dutch Grand Prix?

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers' Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 277 2 Lando Norris 199 3 Charles Leclerc 177 4 Oscar Piastri 167 5 Carlos Sainz 162 6 Lewis Hamilton 150 7 Sergio Perez 131 8 George Russell 116 9 Fernando Alonso 49 10 Lance Stroll 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg 22 12 Yuki Tsunoda 22 13 Daniel Ricciardo 12 14 Pierre Gasly 6 15 Oliver Bearman 6 16 Esteban Ocon 5 17 Kevin Magnussen 5 18 Alex Albon 4 19 Zhou Guanyu 0 20 Logan Sargeant 0 21 Valtteri Bottas 0

Constructors' Championship