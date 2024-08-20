The second half of the season (10 races, to be precise) promises a fascinating battle between Red Bull Racing, McLaren, and Mercedes, with Ferrari also in the mix.
Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen continue to lead both drivers' and constructors' championships and while the Dutchman is in a handy position at the top of the former, the teams' competition is heating up.
McLaren has closed to within a single race from the points leaders and, on recent form, that gap looks likely to only get closer.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are both in good form and the McLaren has been the car to beat for several races now.
By contrast, the once dominant Red Bull Racing operation has been fighting with one arm behind its back as Sergio Perez struggled to perform at the needed level. Without his contribution, the Milton Keynes squad is vulnerable.
Perez has been issued lifeline with confirmation that he'll remain in his seat, for now at least.
Whether he sees out the year remains to be seen; there is a run of races coming that typically suit him, but if he can't improve there his future looks bleak.
But first he'll have to get through the Dutch GP, and heading in, it's difficult to list Red Bull Racing as clear favourites.
Zandvoort has traditionally suited Red Bull Racing, and more specifically Verstappen, but its twisty nature suggests McLaren will be well in the picture.
Long-range forecasts are also for cooler conditions and perhaps even rain on Saturday, which plays into the hands of Mercedes as the W15 has tended to prefer lower ambient temperatures.
This weekend's race marks a year since Daniel Ricciardo broke his hand during practice, an incident that catapulted Liam Lawson into the mix.
The New Zealander remains a threat to Ricciardo, the Australian without a race contract for next year.
A strong restart to the season this weekend will help those discussions along, especially given Red Bull Racing must make its decision on Lawson in the near future.
There area others also driving for their careers, with Valtteri Bottas yet to confirm his future and Logan Sargeant out of a drive following Williams' decision to sign Carlos Sainz for 2025.
Television coverage starts on Friday evening in Australia, carried exclusively by Fox Sports (and its streaming services).
When is the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix
|FRIDAY 23rd AUGUST
|Local time
|AEST
|F1 Academy
|First Practice Session
|10:10 – 10:50
|18:10 – 18:50
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|12:30 – 13:30
|20:30 – 21:30
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Practice Session
|14:00 – 14:45
|22:00 – 22:45
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|16:00 – 17:00
|00:00 – 01:00
|F1 Academy
|Second Practice Session
|17:30 – 18:10
|01:30 – 02:30
|SATURDAY 24th AUGUST
|Formula 1
|Team Pit Stop Practice
|08:40 – 09:10
|16:40 – 17:10
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|11:30 – 12:30
|19:30 – 20:30
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Qualifying Session
|13:00 – 13:30
|21:00 – 21:30
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|15:00 – 16:00
|23:00 – 00:00
|F1 Academy
|First Race (17 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|17:05 – 17:40
|01:05 – 01:40
|SUNDAY 25th AUGUST
|F1 Academy
|Second Race (17 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:40 – 11:15
|18:40 – 19:15
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Race (17 Laps or 30 Mins)
|11:55 – 12:30
|19:55 – 20:30
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (72 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|15:00 – 17:00
|23:00 – 01:00
How can I watch the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix
- Channel: Fox Sports 506
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Friday, August 22
Practice 1, 20:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 2, 23:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, August 24
Practice 3, 19:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 22:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, August 25
Race, 22:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Are there live updates I can follow from the Dutch Grand Prix
Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.
What tyre compounds are in use at the Dutch Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the Dutch Grand Prix?
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
Drivers' Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|277
|2
|Lando Norris
|199
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|177
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|167
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|162
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|150
|7
|Sergio Perez
|131
|8
|George Russell
|116
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|49
|10
|Lance Stroll
|24
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|22
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|12
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|6
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|6
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|5
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|5
|18
|Alex Albon
|4
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|0
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|0
Constructors' Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Pts
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|408
|2
|McLaren
|366
|3
|Ferrari
|345
|4
|Mercedes
|266
|5
|Aston Martin
|73
|6
|RB
|34
|7
|Haas
|27
|8
|Alpine
|11
|9
|Williams
|4
|10
|Sauber
|0