Victory in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix last time out has left the Dutchman on the precipice of his fourth title.
He holds a 62-point advantage over Lando Norris with three events remaining.
There is a total of 86 points still on the line, but should Verstappen hold a 60-point advantage at chequered flag on Saturday night, the title is his.
The Red Bull Racing driver can therefore seal the championship if he loses no more than two points to Norris this weekend.
If he cedes more, the title will carry on to Qatar next weekend.
This weekend’s race marks the second Las Vegas Grand Prix, an event promoted by F1’s commercial rights holder, Liberty Media.
The inaugural event cost in the region of $390 million and was won by Verstappen in a nail-biting finale that saw him steal the win from Charles Leclerc, who narrowly fended off Sergio Perez.
It was far from smooth sailing, however, and opening practice began with drama after Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari was hit by a loose manhole cover to draw a red flag.
That prompted a delay to the start of Free Practice 2, and saw officials usher all fans out of the venue as the session eventually began at 02:30 the following morning.
Things did get smoother from there, though not for Norris, who crashed early in the race and was taken to a nearby hospital for checks – where he was cleared.
This year, Norris needs a strong result if he’s to keep his slender title hopes alive.
The McLaren performed well in Azerbaijan, a somewhat similar venue, though that was before the squad was forced to modify its rear wings.
In the constructors’ championship, the battle is well and truly on with McLaren just 36 points clear of Ferrari.
While Red Bull Racing remains mathematically in contention, at 49 points back from the top of the standings and Sergio Perez having failed to fire since the Chinese Grand Prix, it’s odds of winning that competition are long, to say the least.
For Australian fans, the Las Vegas Grand Prix night race sees sessions fall perfectly on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with the race itself to get underway at 17:00 AEDT.
When is the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
|THURSDAY 21st NOVEMBER
|Local time
|AEDT (+1 day)
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|18:30 – 19:30
|13:30 – 14:30
|Ferrari Challenge
|Practice Session
|20:05 – 20:45
|15:05 – 15:45
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|22:00 – 23:00
|17:00 – 18:00
|Ferrari Challenge
|Qualifying Session
|23:30 – 00:00
|18:30 – 19:00
|FRIDAY 22nd NOVEMBER
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|18:30 – 19:30
|13:30 – 14:30
|Ferrari Challenge
|First Race (30 Mins)
|20:10 – 20:45
|15:10 – 15:45
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|22:00 – 23:00
|17:00 – 18:00
|SATURDAY 23rd NOVEMBER
|Ferrari Challenge
|Second Race (30 Mins)
|18:20 – 18:55
|13:20 – 13:55
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (50 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|22:00 – 00:00
|17:00 – 19:00
How can I watch the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Channel: Fox Sports 506
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Friday, November 22
Practice 1, 13:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 2, 16:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, November 23
Practice 3, 13:15 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 16:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, November 24
Race, 16:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Are there live updates I can follow from the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.
What tyre compounds are in use at the Las Vegas Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the Las Vegas Grand Prix?
Previous Winners
|Year
|Event
|Venue
|Winner
|Pole
|2023
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|Las Vegas Strip
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
|Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari)
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|30
|Liam Lawson
|RB
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|393
|2
|Lando Norris
|331
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|307
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|262
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|244
|6
|George Russell
|192
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|190
|8
|Sergio Perez
|151
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|62
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|31
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|28
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|26
|13
|Lance Stroll
|24
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|23
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|14
|16
|Alex Albon
|12
|17
|Daniel Ricciardo
|12
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|7
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|5
|20
|Liam Lawson
|4
|21
|Zhou Guanyu
|0
|22
|Logan Sargeant
|0
|23
|Valtteri Bottas
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Pts
|1
|McLaren
|593
|2
|Ferrari
|557
|3
|Red Bull Racing
|544
|4
|Mercedes
|382
|5
|Aston Martin
|86
|6
|Alpine
|49
|7
|Haas
|46
|8
|RB
|44
|9
|Williams
|17
|10
|Sauber
|0