Victory in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix last time out has left the Dutchman on the precipice of his fourth title.

He holds a 62-point advantage over Lando Norris with three events remaining.

There is a total of 86 points still on the line, but should Verstappen hold a 60-point advantage at chequered flag on Saturday night, the title is his.

The Red Bull Racing driver can therefore seal the championship if he loses no more than two points to Norris this weekend.

If he cedes more, the title will carry on to Qatar next weekend.

This weekend’s race marks the second Las Vegas Grand Prix, an event promoted by F1’s commercial rights holder, Liberty Media.

The inaugural event cost in the region of $390 million and was won by Verstappen in a nail-biting finale that saw him steal the win from Charles Leclerc, who narrowly fended off Sergio Perez.

It was far from smooth sailing, however, and opening practice began with drama after Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari was hit by a loose manhole cover to draw a red flag.

That prompted a delay to the start of Free Practice 2, and saw officials usher all fans out of the venue as the session eventually began at 02:30 the following morning.

Things did get smoother from there, though not for Norris, who crashed early in the race and was taken to a nearby hospital for checks – where he was cleared.

This year, Norris needs a strong result if he’s to keep his slender title hopes alive.

The McLaren performed well in Azerbaijan, a somewhat similar venue, though that was before the squad was forced to modify its rear wings.

In the constructors’ championship, the battle is well and truly on with McLaren just 36 points clear of Ferrari.

While Red Bull Racing remains mathematically in contention, at 49 points back from the top of the standings and Sergio Perez having failed to fire since the Chinese Grand Prix, it’s odds of winning that competition are long, to say the least.

For Australian fans, the Las Vegas Grand Prix night race sees sessions fall perfectly on Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with the race itself to get underway at 17:00 AEDT.

When is the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

THURSDAY 21st NOVEMBER Local time AEDT (+1 day) FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 18:30 – 19:30 13:30 – 14:30 Ferrari Challenge Practice Session 20:05 – 20:45 15:05 – 15:45 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 22:00 – 23:00 17:00 – 18:00 Ferrari Challenge Qualifying Session 23:30 – 00:00 18:30 – 19:00 FRIDAY 22nd NOVEMBER FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 18:30 – 19:30 13:30 – 14:30 Ferrari Challenge First Race (30 Mins) 20:10 – 20:45 15:10 – 15:45 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 22:00 – 23:00 17:00 – 18:00 SATURDAY 23rd NOVEMBER Ferrari Challenge Second Race (30 Mins) 18:20 – 18:55 13:20 – 13:55 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (50 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 22:00 – 00:00 17:00 – 19:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Friday, November 22

Practice 1, 13:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 16:45 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, November 23

Practice 3, 13:15 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 16:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, November 24

Race, 16:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Are there live updates I can follow from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Previous Winners

Year Event Venue Winner Pole 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas Strip Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari)

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 43 Franco Colapinto Williams 30 Liam Lawson RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 393 2 Lando Norris 331 3 Charles Leclerc 307 4 Oscar Piastri 262 5 Carlos Sainz 244 6 George Russell 192 7 Lewis Hamilton 190 8 Sergio Perez 151 9 Fernando Alonso 62 10 Nico Hulkenberg 31 11 Yuki Tsunoda 28 12 Pierre Gasly 26 13 Lance Stroll 24 14 Esteban Ocon 23 15 Kevin Magnussen 14 16 Alex Albon 12 17 Daniel Ricciardo 12 18 Oliver Bearman 7 19 Franco Colapinto 5 20 Liam Lawson 4 21 Zhou Guanyu 0 22 Logan Sargeant 0 23 Valtteri Bottas 0

Constructors’ Championship