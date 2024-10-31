Last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix saw the tight fights come alive, with Ferrari now breathing down the neck of McLaren at the top of the constructors’ championship.
Just 27 points separate the two teams as Red Bull Racing slumped to third in a competition it dominated in the opening rounds.
The resurgence of Ferrari since the United States Grand Prix has turned the title fight on its head.
Where once it was expected McLaren would walk to its first crown since 1998, it is now fighting a rear-guard action against a team that has won the last two grands prix.
In Austin, Ferrari out-scored its Woking rivals by 27 points, and took a further 19 last weekend.
A year ago, Ferrari proved Red Bull Racing’s nearest rival in Interlagos and, on current form, there is no reason to suggest the Scuderia will be anything less than rapid again this time around.
Red Bull Racing’s hopes of the constructors’ championship have vanished as Sergio Perez continues to struggle.
The RB20 is not the dominant weapon its predecessor was, and the squad has been on the defensive for much of the year.
However, it’s fast start enabled Max Verstappen to build a healthy points cushion early on which has proved crucial as his win drought (excluding Sprints) continues – it’s now been 10 races since he last won, his longest dry spell since 2020.
McLaren and Lando Norris remain rapid and were perhaps unlucky not to leave Mexico City with more.
The Brit was closing in on race winner Carlos Sainz in the latter stages, having lost time behind Verstappen in the opening stint of the race.
But time is running out and with a 47 point deficit and four races remaining, Norris needs a big haul of points this weekend while hoping his title rival struggles.
In his favour is the Sprint format, which offers two opportunities to drive home the inherent pace advantage his car enjoys, and that Verstappen will carry a grid penalty into Sunday’s race.
Across the garage, Perez is under more intense pressure than ever before.
Another poor showing, and Red Bull Racing’s position in the constructors’ championship, has led to speculation that he’ll be ousted following this weekend’s race in favour of the combative Liam Lawson (even Daniel Ricciardo’s name has been flagged as an unlikely candidate).
Lawson didn’t enjoy a great result last weekend as his strategy left him too much to do in his second stint but that is not to say it was a poor performance.
He was combative and showed he won’t allow himself to be pushed around, much to the frustration of Perez and ire of Helmut Marko.
More of the same, for both Lawson and Perez, would seemingly suggest the young Kiwi might be wearing blue by the time F1 reaches Las Vegas.
Between the title battles and uncertainty surrounding that second seat at Red Bull Racing, the Sao Paulo Grand Prix will be a fascinating encounter on one of F1’s classic tracks.
When is the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
|FRIDAY 1st NOVEMBER
|Local time
|AEDT (+1 day)
|F4 Brazilian Championship
|Practice Session
|09:05 – 09:45
|23:05 – 23:45
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|11:30 – 12:30
|01:30 – 02:30
|Porsche Sprint Challenge Brazil
|Practice Session
|13:00 – 13:30
|03:00 – 03:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil
|Practice Session
|14:00 – 14:30
|04:00 – 04:30
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT QUALIFYING
|15:30 – 16:14
|05:30 – 06:14
|F4 Brazilian Championship
|Qualifying Session
|16:45 – 17:05
|06:45 – 07:05
|SATURDAY 2nd NOVEMBER
|Porsche Sprint Challenge Brazil
|Qualifying Session
|07:00 – 07:30
|21:00 – 21:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil
|Qualifying Session
|07:55 – 08:25
|21:55 – 22:25
|F4 Brazilian Championship
|First Race (30 Mins +1 Lap)
|09:20 – 09:55
|23:30 – 23:55
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT (24 Laps or 60 Mins)
|11:00 – 11:30
|01:00 – 02:00
|Porsche Sprint Challenge Brazil
|First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap)
|12:30 – 13:02
|02:30 – 03:02
|Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil
|First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap)
|13:35 – 14:07
|03:35 – 04:07
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|15:00 – 16:00
|05:00 – 06:00
|F4 Brazilian Championship
|Second Race (20 Mins +1 Lap)
|16:35 – 17:00
|06:35 – 07:00
|SUNDAY 3rd NOVEMBER
|Porsche Sprint Challenge Brazil
|Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap)
|08:45 – 09:17
|22:45 – 23:17
|Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil
|Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap)
|09:45 – 10:17
|23:45 – 00:17
|F4 Brazilian Championship
|Third Race (30 Mins +1 Lap)
|11:05 – 11:40
|01:05 – 01:40
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (71 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|14:00 – 16:00
|04:00 – 06:00
How can I watch the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix
- Channel: Fox Sports 506 and Fox Sports 505
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Saturday, November 2
Practice 1, 01:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sprint Shootout, 05:26 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports
Sunday, November 3
Sprint, 00:56 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 04:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports
Monday, October 28
Race, 03:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Are there live updates I can follow from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.
What tyre compounds are in use at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix?
Previous Winners
|Year
|Event
|Venue
|Winner
|Pole Position
|1973
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Emerson Fittipaldi (Team Lotus)
|Ronnie Peterson (Team Lotus)
|1974
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Emerson Fittipaldi (McLaren)
|Emerson Fittipaldi (McLaren)
|1975
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Carlos Pace (Motor Racing Developments)
|Jean-Pierre Jarier (Shadow)
|1976
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Niki Lauda (Scuderia Ferrari)
|James Hunt (McLaren)
|1977
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Carlos Reutemann (Scuderia Ferrari)
|James Hunt (McLaren)
|1978
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Jacarepagua
|Carlos Reutemann (Scuderia Ferrari)
|Ronnie Peterson (Team Lotus)
|1979
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Jacques Laffite (Equipe Ligier)
|Jacques Laffite (Ligier)
|1980
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Rene Arnoux (Equipe Renault)
|Jean-Pirerre Jabouille (Renault)
|1981
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Jacarepagua
|Carlos Reutemann (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|Nelson Piquet (Brabham)
|1982
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Jacarepagua
|Alain Prost (Equipe Renault)
|Alain Prost (Renault)
|1983
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Jacarepagua
|Nelson Piquet (Motor Racing Developments)
|Keke Rosberg (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|1984
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Jacarepagua
|Alain Prost (McLaren)
|Elio de Angelis (Team Lotus)
|1985
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Jacarepagua
|Alain Prost (McLaren)
|Michele Alboreto (Scuderia Ferrari)
|1986
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Jacarepagua
|Nelson Piquet (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|Ayrton Senna (Team Lotus)
|1987
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Jacarepagua
|Alain Prost (McLaren)
|Nigel Mansell (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|1988
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Jacarepagua
|Alain Prost (McLaren)
|Ayrton Senna (McLaren)
|1989
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Jacarepagua
|Nigel Mansell (Scuderia Ferrari)
|Ayrton Senna (McLaren)
|1990
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Alain Prost (Scuderia Ferrari)
|Ayrton Senna (McLaren)
|1991
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Ayrton Senna (McLaren)
|Ayrton Senna (McLaren)
|1992
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Nigel Mansell (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|Nigel Mansell (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|1993
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Ayrton Senna (McLaren)
|Alain Prost (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|1994
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Michael Schumacher (Benetton)
|Ayrton Senna (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|1995
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Michael Schumacher (Benetton)
|Damon Hill (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|1996
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Damon Hill (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|Damon Hill (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|1997
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Jacques Villeneuve (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|Jacques Villeneuve (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|1998
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Mika Hakkinen (McLaren)
|Mika Hakkinen (McLaren)
|1999
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Mika Hakkinen (McLaren)
|Mika Hakkinen (McLaren)
|2000
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Michael Schumacher (Scuderia Ferrari)
|Mika Hakkinen (McLaren)
|2001
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|David Coulthard (McLaren)
|Michael Schumacher (Scuderia Ferrari)
|2002
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Michael Schumacher (Scuderia Ferrari)
|Juan Pablo Montoya (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|2003
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Giancarlo Fisichella (Jordan Grand Prix)
|Rubens Barrichello (Scuderia Ferrari)
|2004
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Juan Pablo Montoya (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|Rubens Barrichello (Scuderia Ferrari)
|2005
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Juan Pablo Montoya (McLaren)
|Fernando Alonso (Renault F1 Team)
|2006
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Felipe Massa (Scuderia Ferrari)
|Felipe Massa (Scuderia Ferrari)
|2007
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Kimi Raikkonen (Scuderia Ferrari)
|Felipe Massa (Scuderia Ferrari)
|2008
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Felipe Massa (Scuderia Ferrari)
|Felipe Massa (Scuderia Ferrari)
|2009
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing)
|Rubens Barrichello (Brawn GP)
|2010
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
|Nico Hulkenberg (Williams Racing)
|2011
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing)
|Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
|2012
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Jenson Button (McLaren)
|Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)
|2013
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
|Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
|2014
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team)
|Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
|2015
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team)
|Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
|2016
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team)
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|2017
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Sebastian Vettel (Scuderia Ferrari)
|Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
|2018
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team)
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|2019
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
|2021
|Sao Paulo Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team)
|Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
|2022
|Sao Paulo Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|George Russell (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team)
|Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1 Team)
|2023
|Sao Paulo Grand Prix
|Interlagos
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|30
|Liam Lawson
|RB
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|362
|2
|Lando Norris
|315
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|291
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|251
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|240
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|189
|7
|George Russell
|177
|8
|Sergio Perez
|150
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|62
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|31
|11
|Lance Stroll
|24
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|14
|14
|Alex Albon
|12
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo
|12
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|9
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|7
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|5
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|5
|20
|Liam Lawson
|2
|21
|Zhou Guanyu
|0
|22
|Logan Sargeant
|0
|23
|Valtteri Bottas
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Pts
|1
|McLaren
|566
|2
|Ferrari
|537
|3
|Red Bull Racing
|512
|4
|Mercedes
|366
|5
|Aston Martin
|86
|6
|Haas
|46
|7
|RB
|36
|8
|Williams
|17
|9
|Alpine
|14
|10
|Sauber
|0