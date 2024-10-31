Last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix saw the tight fights come alive, with Ferrari now breathing down the neck of McLaren at the top of the constructors’ championship.

Just 27 points separate the two teams as Red Bull Racing slumped to third in a competition it dominated in the opening rounds.

The resurgence of Ferrari since the United States Grand Prix has turned the title fight on its head.

Where once it was expected McLaren would walk to its first crown since 1998, it is now fighting a rear-guard action against a team that has won the last two grands prix.

In Austin, Ferrari out-scored its Woking rivals by 27 points, and took a further 19 last weekend.

A year ago, Ferrari proved Red Bull Racing’s nearest rival in Interlagos and, on current form, there is no reason to suggest the Scuderia will be anything less than rapid again this time around.

Red Bull Racing’s hopes of the constructors’ championship have vanished as Sergio Perez continues to struggle.

The RB20 is not the dominant weapon its predecessor was, and the squad has been on the defensive for much of the year.

However, it’s fast start enabled Max Verstappen to build a healthy points cushion early on which has proved crucial as his win drought (excluding Sprints) continues – it’s now been 10 races since he last won, his longest dry spell since 2020.

McLaren and Lando Norris remain rapid and were perhaps unlucky not to leave Mexico City with more.

The Brit was closing in on race winner Carlos Sainz in the latter stages, having lost time behind Verstappen in the opening stint of the race.

But time is running out and with a 47 point deficit and four races remaining, Norris needs a big haul of points this weekend while hoping his title rival struggles.

In his favour is the Sprint format, which offers two opportunities to drive home the inherent pace advantage his car enjoys, and that Verstappen will carry a grid penalty into Sunday’s race.

Across the garage, Perez is under more intense pressure than ever before.

Another poor showing, and Red Bull Racing’s position in the constructors’ championship, has led to speculation that he’ll be ousted following this weekend’s race in favour of the combative Liam Lawson (even Daniel Ricciardo’s name has been flagged as an unlikely candidate).

Lawson didn’t enjoy a great result last weekend as his strategy left him too much to do in his second stint but that is not to say it was a poor performance.

He was combative and showed he won’t allow himself to be pushed around, much to the frustration of Perez and ire of Helmut Marko.

More of the same, for both Lawson and Perez, would seemingly suggest the young Kiwi might be wearing blue by the time F1 reaches Las Vegas.

Between the title battles and uncertainty surrounding that second seat at Red Bull Racing, the Sao Paulo Grand Prix will be a fascinating encounter on one of F1’s classic tracks.

When is the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

FRIDAY 1st NOVEMBER Local time AEDT (+1 day) F4 Brazilian Championship Practice Session 09:05 – 09:45 23:05 – 23:45 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 11:30 – 12:30 01:30 – 02:30 Porsche Sprint Challenge Brazil Practice Session 13:00 – 13:30 03:00 – 03:30 Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil Practice Session 14:00 – 14:30 04:00 – 04:30 FORMULA 1 SPRINT QUALIFYING 15:30 – 16:14 05:30 – 06:14 F4 Brazilian Championship Qualifying Session 16:45 – 17:05 06:45 – 07:05 SATURDAY 2nd NOVEMBER Porsche Sprint Challenge Brazil Qualifying Session 07:00 – 07:30 21:00 – 21:30 Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil Qualifying Session 07:55 – 08:25 21:55 – 22:25 F4 Brazilian Championship First Race (30 Mins +1 Lap) 09:20 – 09:55 23:30 – 23:55 FORMULA 1 SPRINT (24 Laps or 60 Mins) 11:00 – 11:30 01:00 – 02:00 Porsche Sprint Challenge Brazil First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 12:30 – 13:02 02:30 – 03:02 Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil First Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 13:35 – 14:07 03:35 – 04:07 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 15:00 – 16:00 05:00 – 06:00 F4 Brazilian Championship Second Race (20 Mins +1 Lap) 16:35 – 17:00 06:35 – 07:00 SUNDAY 3rd NOVEMBER Porsche Sprint Challenge Brazil Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 08:45 – 09:17 22:45 – 23:17 Porsche Carrera Cup Brazil Second Race (25 Mins +1 Lap) 09:45 – 10:17 23:45 – 00:17 F4 Brazilian Championship Third Race (30 Mins +1 Lap) 11:05 – 11:40 01:05 – 01:40 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (71 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 14:00 – 16:00 04:00 – 06:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506 and Fox Sports 505

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Saturday, November 2

Practice 1, 01:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout, 05:26 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports

Sunday, November 3

Sprint, 00:56 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 04:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports

Monday, October 28

Race, 03:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Are there live updates I can follow from the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix?

Previous Winners

Year Event Venue Winner Pole Position 1973 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Emerson Fittipaldi (Team Lotus) Ronnie Peterson (Team Lotus) 1974 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Emerson Fittipaldi (McLaren) Emerson Fittipaldi (McLaren) 1975 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Carlos Pace (Motor Racing Developments) Jean-Pierre Jarier (Shadow) 1976 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Niki Lauda (Scuderia Ferrari) James Hunt (McLaren) 1977 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Carlos Reutemann (Scuderia Ferrari) James Hunt (McLaren) 1978 Brazilian Grand Prix Jacarepagua Carlos Reutemann (Scuderia Ferrari) Ronnie Peterson (Team Lotus) 1979 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Jacques Laffite (Equipe Ligier) Jacques Laffite (Ligier) 1980 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Rene Arnoux (Equipe Renault) Jean-Pirerre Jabouille (Renault) 1981 Brazilian Grand Prix Jacarepagua Carlos Reutemann (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) Nelson Piquet (Brabham) 1982 Brazilian Grand Prix Jacarepagua Alain Prost (Equipe Renault) Alain Prost (Renault) 1983 Brazilian Grand Prix Jacarepagua Nelson Piquet (Motor Racing Developments) Keke Rosberg (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) 1984 Brazilian Grand Prix Jacarepagua Alain Prost (McLaren) Elio de Angelis (Team Lotus) 1985 Brazilian Grand Prix Jacarepagua Alain Prost (McLaren) Michele Alboreto (Scuderia Ferrari) 1986 Brazilian Grand Prix Jacarepagua Nelson Piquet (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) Ayrton Senna (Team Lotus) 1987 Brazilian Grand Prix Jacarepagua Alain Prost (McLaren) Nigel Mansell (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) 1988 Brazilian Grand Prix Jacarepagua Alain Prost (McLaren) Ayrton Senna (McLaren) 1989 Brazilian Grand Prix Jacarepagua Nigel Mansell (Scuderia Ferrari) Ayrton Senna (McLaren) 1990 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Alain Prost (Scuderia Ferrari) Ayrton Senna (McLaren) 1991 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Ayrton Senna (McLaren) Ayrton Senna (McLaren) 1992 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Nigel Mansell (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) Nigel Mansell (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) 1993 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Ayrton Senna (McLaren) Alain Prost (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) 1994 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Michael Schumacher (Benetton) Ayrton Senna (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) 1995 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Michael Schumacher (Benetton) Damon Hill (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) 1996 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Damon Hill (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) Damon Hill (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) 1997 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Jacques Villeneuve (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) Jacques Villeneuve (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) 1998 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Mika Hakkinen (McLaren) Mika Hakkinen (McLaren) 1999 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Mika Hakkinen (McLaren) Mika Hakkinen (McLaren) 2000 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Michael Schumacher (Scuderia Ferrari) Mika Hakkinen (McLaren) 2001 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos David Coulthard (McLaren) Michael Schumacher (Scuderia Ferrari) 2002 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Michael Schumacher (Scuderia Ferrari) Juan Pablo Montoya (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Giancarlo Fisichella (Jordan Grand Prix) Rubens Barrichello (Scuderia Ferrari) 2004 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Juan Pablo Montoya (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) Rubens Barrichello (Scuderia Ferrari) 2005 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Juan Pablo Montoya (McLaren) Fernando Alonso (Renault F1 Team) 2006 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Felipe Massa (Scuderia Ferrari) Felipe Massa (Scuderia Ferrari) 2007 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Kimi Raikkonen (Scuderia Ferrari) Felipe Massa (Scuderia Ferrari) 2008 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Felipe Massa (Scuderia Ferrari) Felipe Massa (Scuderia Ferrari) 2009 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing) Rubens Barrichello (Brawn GP) 2010 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) Nico Hulkenberg (Williams Racing) 2011 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing) Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Jenson Button (McLaren) Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2013 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2014 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team) Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 2015 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team) Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 2016 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Sebastian Vettel (Scuderia Ferrari) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix Interlagos Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) 2021 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Interlagos Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Interlagos George Russell (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team) Kevin Magnussen (Haas F1 Team) 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Interlagos Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 43 Franco Colapinto Williams 30 Liam Lawson RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 362 2 Lando Norris 315 3 Charles Leclerc 291 4 Oscar Piastri 251 5 Carlos Sainz 240 6 Lewis Hamilton 189 7 George Russell 177 8 Sergio Perez 150 9 Fernando Alonso 62 10 Nico Hulkenberg 31 11 Lance Stroll 24 12 Yuki Tsunoda 22 13 Kevin Magnussen 14 14 Alex Albon 12 15 Daniel Ricciardo 12 16 Pierre Gasly 9 17 Oliver Bearman 7 18 Franco Colapinto 5 19 Esteban Ocon 5 20 Liam Lawson 2 21 Zhou Guanyu 0 22 Logan Sargeant 0 23 Valtteri Bottas 0

Constructors’ Championship