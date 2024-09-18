McLaren holds a 20 point advantage in the constructors’ championship after Oscar Piastri’s brilliant win in Azerbaijan last weekend. It was a coming of age drive for the young Australian whose stock continues to rise.
Meanwhile, team-mate Lando Norris stormed through the pack to finish fourth – inheriting two places at the end. It was an important drive as it not only stemmed the tide in terms of Verstappen’s championship advantage, but even ate into it by three points.
And while it was a commendable performance, it reality it still wasn’t enough and his chase for the title is mathematically more difficult now than it was a week ago.
Red Bull Racing has not traditionally been brilliant in Singapore, it was the only race the squad didn’t win last year, which may help McLaren and Norris further.
But can it count on that? On paper, Baku shouldn’t have suited the RB20 and yet Sergio Perez was in the battle for the race win until his crash with Carlos Sainz on the penultimate lap.
Historically, Ferrari is strong in Marina Bay, and expects to be again this weekend, which could be a fly in the ointment for both McLaren and Red Bull Racing.
Charles Leclerc and Sainz have been on pole in Singapore for the last three years, the latter driving brilliantly to victory a year ago.
And what of Mercedes? It has shown flashes of pace but usually in cooler conditions.
It’s expected to be hot and possibly wet in Singapore, suggesting Russell and Lewis Hamilton will be less of a threat than they were in other events.
Whatever the case, it looks to be another close battle between the four leading teams; getting it right with set-up, and a little luck, could well make all the difference.
When is the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
|FRIDAY 20th SEPTEMBER
|Local time
|AEST
|Porsche Carrera Cup Asia
|Practice Session
|14:10 – 14:55
|16:10 – 16:55
|F1 Academy
|Practice Session
|15:20 – 15:50
|17:20 – 17:70
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|17:30 – 18:30
|19:30 – 20:30
|F1 Academy
|Qualifying Session
|19:00 – 19:30
|21:00 – 21:30
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|21:00 – 22:00
|23:00 – 00:00
|SATURDAY 21st SEPTEMBER
|Porsche Carrera Cup Asia
|Qualifying Session
|13:50 – 14:20
|15:50 – 16:20
|F1 Academy
|First Race (12 laps, Max 25 Mins +1 Lap)
|15:05 – 15:35
|17:05 – 17:35
|Porsche Carrera Cup Asia
|First Race (12 Laps or 30 Mins)
|16:10 – 16:45
|18:10 – 18:45
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|17:30 – 18:30
|19:30 – 20:20
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|21:00 – 22:00
|23:00 – 00:00
|SUNDAY 22nd SEPTEMBER
|F1 Academy
|Second Race (12 Laps, Max 25 Mins +1 Lap)
|15:35 – 16:05
|17:35 – 18:05
|Porsche Carrera Cup Asia
|Second Race (12 Laps or 30 Mins)
|16:40 – 17:15
|18:40 – 19:15
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (62 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|20:00 – 22:00
|22:00 – 00:00
How can I watch the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
- Channel: Fox Sports 506
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Friday, September 20
Practice 1, 19:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 2, 22:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, September 21
Practice 3, 19:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 22:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, September 22
Race, 21:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Are there live updates I can follow from the Singapore Grand Prix
Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.
What tyre compounds are in use at the Singapore Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the Singapore Grand Prix?
Previous Winners
|Year
|Winning Driver
|Winning Team
|Pole Position
|2008
|Fernando Alonso
|Renault F1 Team
|Felipe Massa (Ferrari)
|2009
|Lewis Hamilton
|McLaren
|Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)
|2010
|Fernando Alonso
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)
|2011
|Sebastian Vettel
|Red Bull Racing
|Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
|2012
|Sebastian Vettel
|Red Bull Racing
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|2013
|Sebastian Vettel
|Red Bull Racing
|Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
|2014
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|2015
|Sebastian Vettel
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing(
|2016
|Nico Rosberg
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
|2017
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
|2018
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|2019
|Sebastian Vettel
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
|2022
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull Racing
|Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
|2023
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|313
|2
|Lando Norris
|254
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|235
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|222
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|184
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|166
|7
|Sergio Perez
|143
|8
|George Russell
|143
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|58
|10
|Lance Stroll
|24
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|22
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|13
|Alex Albon
|12
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|12
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|8
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|7
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|6
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|5
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|4
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Pts
|1
|McLaren
|476
|2
|Red Bull Racing
|456
|3
|Ferrari
|425
|4
|Mercedes
|309
|5
|Aston Martin
|82
|6
|RB
|34
|7
|Haas
|29
|8
|Williams
|16
|9
|Alpine
|13
|10
|Sauber
|0