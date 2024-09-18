McLaren holds a 20 point advantage in the constructors’ championship after Oscar Piastri’s brilliant win in Azerbaijan last weekend. It was a coming of age drive for the young Australian whose stock continues to rise.

Meanwhile, team-mate Lando Norris stormed through the pack to finish fourth – inheriting two places at the end. It was an important drive as it not only stemmed the tide in terms of Verstappen’s championship advantage, but even ate into it by three points.

And while it was a commendable performance, it reality it still wasn’t enough and his chase for the title is mathematically more difficult now than it was a week ago.

Red Bull Racing has not traditionally been brilliant in Singapore, it was the only race the squad didn’t win last year, which may help McLaren and Norris further.

But can it count on that? On paper, Baku shouldn’t have suited the RB20 and yet Sergio Perez was in the battle for the race win until his crash with Carlos Sainz on the penultimate lap.

Historically, Ferrari is strong in Marina Bay, and expects to be again this weekend, which could be a fly in the ointment for both McLaren and Red Bull Racing.

Charles Leclerc and Sainz have been on pole in Singapore for the last three years, the latter driving brilliantly to victory a year ago.

And what of Mercedes? It has shown flashes of pace but usually in cooler conditions.

It’s expected to be hot and possibly wet in Singapore, suggesting Russell and Lewis Hamilton will be less of a threat than they were in other events.

Whatever the case, it looks to be another close battle between the four leading teams; getting it right with set-up, and a little luck, could well make all the difference.

When is the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

FRIDAY 20th SEPTEMBER Local time AEST Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Practice Session 14:10 – 14:55 16:10 – 16:55 F1 Academy Practice Session 15:20 – 15:50 17:20 – 17:70 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 17:30 – 18:30 19:30 – 20:30 F1 Academy Qualifying Session 19:00 – 19:30 21:00 – 21:30 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 21:00 – 22:00 23:00 – 00:00 SATURDAY 21st SEPTEMBER Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Qualifying Session 13:50 – 14:20 15:50 – 16:20 F1 Academy First Race (12 laps, Max 25 Mins +1 Lap) 15:05 – 15:35 17:05 – 17:35 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia First Race (12 Laps or 30 Mins) 16:10 – 16:45 18:10 – 18:45 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 17:30 – 18:30 19:30 – 20:20 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 21:00 – 22:00 23:00 – 00:00 SUNDAY 22nd SEPTEMBER F1 Academy Second Race (12 Laps, Max 25 Mins +1 Lap) 15:35 – 16:05 17:35 – 18:05 Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Second Race (12 Laps or 30 Mins) 16:40 – 17:15 18:40 – 19:15 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (62 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 20:00 – 22:00 22:00 – 00:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Friday, September 20

Practice 1, 19:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 22:45 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, September 21

Practice 3, 19:15 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 22:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, September 22

Race, 21:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Are there live updates I can follow from the Singapore Grand Prix

Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Singapore Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Singapore Grand Prix?

Previous Winners

Year Winning Driver Winning Team Pole Position 2008 Fernando Alonso Renault F1 Team Felipe Massa (Ferrari) 2009 Lewis Hamilton McLaren Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2010 Fernando Alonso Scuderia Ferrari Fernando Alonso (Ferrari) 2011 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull Racing Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2012 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull Racing Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2013 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull Racing Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2014 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2015 Sebastian Vettel Scuderia Ferrari Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing( 2016 Nico Rosberg Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 2017 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 2018 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2019 Sebastian Vettel Scuderia Ferrari Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 2022 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 2023 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 43 Franco Colapinto Williams 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 313 2 Lando Norris 254 3 Charles Leclerc 235 4 Oscar Piastri 222 5 Carlos Sainz 184 6 Lewis Hamilton 166 7 Sergio Perez 143 8 George Russell 143 9 Fernando Alonso 58 10 Lance Stroll 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg 22 12 Yuki Tsunoda 22 13 Alex Albon 12 14 Daniel Ricciardo 12 15 Pierre Gasly 8 16 Oliver Bearman 7 17 Kevin Magnussen 6 18 Esteban Ocon 5 19 Franco Colapinto 4 20 Zhou Guanyu 0 21 Logan Sargeant 0 22 Valtteri Bottas 0

Constructors’ Championship