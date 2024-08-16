The Launceston circuit will host the final non-refuelling round of the year ahead of the run of long-distance races.

The Tasmania SuperSprint will be contested over two sprint races on the Saturday and Sunday.

Weather has been a big talking point given the harsh nature of the Tasmanian winters and the mid-August slot, with rain forecast for Saturday and highs between 12 and 17 degrees.

All eyes will be on the form of Triple Eight as it looks to bounce back from tough outings in Townsville and Sydney and steady the title hopes of current leader Will Brown.

Brown's closest challenger is now Chaz Mostert, however he struggled in Darwin, the last time the Dunlop super soft tyre was in use.

That means Tasmania stands as a significant test as to whether those woes have been overcome and that Mostert can be considered a genuine contender.

When is the Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint?

Track action for the Tasmania SuperSprint kicks off on Friday with an hour-long practice session starting at 2:20pm AEST.

There is another 20-minute practice session at 11am AEST on Saturday before what promises to be an exciting knockout qualifying session at 12:55pm AEST.

That sets the grid for the first race which starts at 4:05pm AEST.

It's an almost identical schedule on the Sunday with practice at 10:20am AEST, qualifying at 12:50pm AEST, and the second race at 3:05pm AEST.

All times local (AEST)

FRIDAY 16th AUGUST

14:20-15:20 Supercars – Practice 1

SATURDAY 17th AUGUST

11:00-11:20 Supercars – Practice 2

12:55-13:35 Supercars – Qualifying Race 17

16:05 Supercars – Race 17 (55 laps)

SUNDAY 18th AUGUST

10:20-10:40 Supercars – Practice 3

12:50-13:30 Supercars – Qualifying Race 18

15:05 Supercars – Race 18 (55 laps)

How can I watch the Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Live coverage of the Tasmania SuperSprint will be exclusive to Fox Sports across the weekend.

On Friday the live coverage starts at 2pm AEST.

On Saturday Fox Sports will carry live coverage from 9am AEST and on Sunday it starts at 9:20am AEST.

Can I stream the Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint?

The Tasmania SuperSprint will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

Will there be live updates from the Supercars Tasmania SuperSprint?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every session of the Tasmania SuperSprint thanks to Mobil 1.