It's the return of long-form racing, as well as refuelling, with the points to be split across two 250-kilometre heats.

Each race will feature a pair of mandatory stops for both fuel and tyres while qualifying is spiced up by a Top 10 Shootouts on both the Saturday and Sunday.

Triple Eight will head into the round as the team to beat with its drivers Will Brown and Broc Feeney sitting first and second in the standings.

Feeney did have the edge in pace last time out in Darwin, though, as the pair do battle for a maiden Supercars title.

Another title contender in Chaz Mostert will be looking to bounce back after a tough Darwin weekend, the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver unable to afford losing much more ground to his Red Bull rivals.

When is the Supercars Townsville 500?

Track action for the Townsville 500 kicks off on Friday with two 40-minute practice sessions, one at 12:15am AEST and the other at 3:10pm AEST.

The competitive action begins on Saturday with a 15-minute qualifying session at 10:15am AEST which will set grid positions 11-24.

The first five rows of the grid will then be determined by a Top 10 Shootout starting at 12:05pm AEST ahead of the first race of the weekend at 2:40pm AEST.

It's an almost identical schedule on the Sunday with qualifying at 10:05am AEST, the Top 10 Shootout at 12:05pm AEST and the second race at 2:40pm AEST.

Friday July 5

12:15-12:55 Supercars – Practice 1

15:10-15:50 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday July 6

10:15-10:30 Supercars – Qualifying

12:05-12:35 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

14:40 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday July 7

10:05-10:20 Supercars – Qualifying

12:05-12:35 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

14:40 Supercars – Race 2

How can I watch the Supercars Townsville 500?

Channel: Fox Sports 506, Channel 7

Live coverage of the Townsville 500 will be carried by both Fox Sports and the Seven Network across the weekend.

On Friday the live coverage is limited to Fox Sports starting at 9:45am AEST.

On Saturday Fox Sports will carry live coverage from 8am AEST while the Seven coverage starts at 10am AEST.

On Sunday, Fox Sports starts its coverage at 7:45am AEST and Seven at 10am AEST.

Can I stream the Townsville 500?

The Townsville will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

It will also feature on free-to-air streaming service 7Plus as per the Seven broadcast times.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

Will there be live updates from the Supercars Townsville 500?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every session of the Darwin Triple Crown thanks to Mobil 1.