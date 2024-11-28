The return to Phillip Island was announced on the eve of this year’s Island Magic by Improved Production Racing Association of Victoria president David Cocks.

Cocks said the last Nationals at Phillip Island in 2016 drew a record number of entries, enough for three grids of cars. It was the single largest category event in Australian motorsport history.

“We are expecting another fantastic turnout in 2025 with competitors from across the country in a variety of different makes and models of cars,” Cocks added.

“The Nationals will showcase what Improved Production racing is all about at what is arguably the best permanent racetrack in the country.”

The Nationals have previously been contested at Phillip Island on five occasions and won by Ken Douglas (1994, Mazda RX7), Andrew Brown (1999, RX7), Ray Hislop (2004, Ford Falcon EB and 2016, Falcon BF) and James Atkinson (2009, Holden Commodore). Hislop has been the most prolific winner with seven National titles.

Category stalwart and the head of Victoria’s nationals committee Gary McKay echoed Cocks’ sentiments about racing at Phillip Island and the outstanding support they have received to make the Nationals a success next year.

“The Phillip Island Auto Racing Club has supported IPRA Victoria’s running of the nationals at Island Magic since 1999,” he said.

“When we contacted them to discuss another Nationals event at Island Magic, they didn’t hesitate to extend that support to us again for 2025.

“We are also very grateful for the continued support that IPRA receives from category tyre supplier Yokohama, particularly for the Nationals every year.”

While plans are in the early stages, PIARC and IPRA Victoria aim to have dedicated grids for both Under and Over 2.0lt cars. Expressions of interest are expected to open in the first quarter of 2025 and should attract plenty of interest.

This year’s Nationals took place at Hidden Valley and the 18-lap final was won by West Australian Matt Cherry in his over 2.0lt Holden Monaro. Under 2.0lt was taken out by Kurt Macready (Nissan Silvia).

The IP Nationals dates back to 1991 at Winton Motor Raceway where Terry Lewis won in his Mazda RX3. The event has since travelled to every Australian state, with only 2020 and 2021 missed due to Covid.